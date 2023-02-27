Zug Estates Holding (VTX:ZUGN) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To CHF41.00

The board of Zug Estates Holding AG (VTX:ZUGN) has announced that the dividend on 14th of April will be increased to CHF41.00, which will be 9.3% higher than last year's payment of CHF37.50 which covered the same period. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 2.2% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Zug Estates Holding

Zug Estates Holding's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, Zug Estates Holding's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 13%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Zug Estates Holding Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Zug Estates Holding has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CHF15.00 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of CHF37.50. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. Zug Estates Holding has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 2.6% per year. While growth may be thin on the ground, Zug Estates Holding could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Story continues

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Zug Estates Holding has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about. Is Zug Estates Holding not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here