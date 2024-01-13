Zulu hosts 30th annual Lundi Gras Festival press conference in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Mardi Gras season is here, and the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club is kicking it off with a bang.

As the krewe unveiled the lineup for the 30th annual Lundi Gras Festival, members say it’s a chance to highlight the different talents of the city’s emerging artists and businesses.

Amy Grant, Amanda Shaw, others set to play 16th annual Family Gras

“Zulu is born and bred in the New Orleans area. It’s good to highlight our local talent, and the international and national people that come in actually love our talent. They come here to New Orleans for that reason,” says Zulu Director of Public Relations Darren Mire.

With Mardi Gras projected to have close to a $900 million economic impact, council members confirm Zulu is a huge part. They thank them for the work they do, not just during carnival season but year-round.

“Around the holidays for your Christmas toy giveaway for Toys for Tots and your health drives. But also, when the city needs you to be present. When we are trying to assist the community, you show up,” says New Orleans City Councilmember at Large Helena Moreno.

“The inspiration you show to our youth and the things you do in our community. The scholarships that we know about, but throughout our community members of Zulu are making a very positive contribution to our city,” says Councilman Eugene Green.

The President of the Zulu Club, Elroy James, says Zulu takes pride in showcasing a vibrant and cultural event to all attendees. The krewe plans to always be a part of the New Orleans culture.

“The Lundi Gras Festival is another opportunity for everyone to see how Zulu’s arm is penetrating the market of culture, tourism and fine cuisines. We are able to touch all aspects of Mardi Gras,” says James.

“We were formed in New Orleans. We are a part of the New Orleans brand, and it’s important. We want our New Orleans people, as well as our international people, to understand Zulu is here to stay and we are going to give them something bigger and better every year,” says Mire.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.