Death of a Zulu king: 'He is planted, not buried'

Pumza Fihlani - BBC News, Nongoma
·4 min read
Zulu men in traditional warrior outfits at night in Nongoma, South Africa - March 2021
Zulu men in traditional warrior outfits at night in Nongoma, South Africa - March 2021

Goodwill Zwelithini, the 72-year-old king of the Zulu nation in South Africa, was laid to rest at a private ceremony shrouded in secrecy and attended only by a select group of royal men in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Yet the days leading up to his funeral have opened a rare window into the customs and values surrounding the final rites of passage of a Zulu monarch.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

For his subjects King Zwelithni has not been buried. They use the Zulu term "ukutshalwa", a loose translation of which means "planting" - to imply this is not the end of his influence on the people he ruled for more than five decades.

A woman wearing a wrap with the image of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in Nongoma, South Africa - 18 March 2021
A woman wearing a wrap with the image of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in Nongoma, South Africa - 18 March 2021

King Zwelithini's palace in the small KwaZulu-Natal town of Nongoma, about 300km (185 miles) from Durban, has been a hive of activity, with mourners streaming in to pay their respects.

For those who revered him, the word death is also felt to be inappropriate, instead the end of his mortal life is referred to as ""ukukhothama", meaning "to kneel".

It is a symbolic way to show the timelessness of the Zulu kingdom. Metaphorically King Zwelithni is kneeling so the next in line can rise up to the throne.

Zulu men in traditional warrior outfits gathered in Nongoma, South Africa - March 2021
Zulu men in traditional warrior outfits gathered in Nongoma, South Africa - March 2021

These days of mourning are a fitting tribute to a man who throughout his half-century reign was a staunch advocate of preserving Zulu cultural identity.

His leaving is understood simply as a transition to becoming an ancestor, joining generations of other Zulu kings.

Zulu men in traditional warrior outfits at night in Nongoma, South Africa - March 2021
Zulu men in traditional warrior outfits at night in Nongoma, South Africa - March 2021

He was a direct descendent of King Cetshwayo, who led the Zulu nation in the war with the British army in 1879.

His subjects' deeply entrenched spirituality means that even as they mourn, they celebrate too.

A woman with traditional Zulu headgear in Nongoma, South Africa - 17 March 2021
A woman with traditional Zulu headgear in Nongoma, South Africa - 17 March 2021

Many mourners have come bearing gifts in the form of cows - some of which will be slaughtered and shared with the community

On display are some of the things the Zulu nation holds dear - like the leopard skin regalia of the "Amabutho" warriors.

Zulu men in traditional warrior outfits with shields in Nongoma, South Africa - 17 March 2021
Zulu men in traditional warrior outfits with shields in Nongoma, South Africa - 17 March 2021

They have spent days singing and dancing in celebration.

On Wednesday afternoon, sombre songs filled the air as the king's regiment escorted the black car, with blacked-out windows, that carried the monarch's body from a local mortuary to the palace.

Zulu guard of honour for car carrying the king&#39;s body in Nongoma, South Africa - 17 March 2021
Zulu guard of honour for car carrying the king's body in Nongoma, South Africa - 17 March 2021

They slowly walked along the motorcade, singing his soul into the heavens.

Alongside the warriors were the young women, referred to as maidens, wearing colourful beaded skirts and elaborate necklaces, but little else.

Their attire is a nod to a tradition reintroduced by the monarch in 1991, known as "Umhlanga" or the "Reed Dance".

Zulu women dressed in traditional beaded outfits in Nongoma, South Africa - 17 March 2021
Zulu women dressed in traditional beaded outfits in Nongoma, South Africa - 17 March 2021

It is an annual gathering of young women, which celebrates chastity and virginity - and aims to educate them about HIV and Aids.

Zulu folklore has it that if a woman is not a virgin, the reed she carries during the ceremony before the king will break, embarrassing her in public.

While some see it as patriarchal, some, including the young women here, take pride in its existence.

The skirts worn by young Zulu women at a memorial for King Goodwill Zwelithini in Nongoma, South Africa - 18 March 2021
The skirts worn by young Zulu women at a memorial for King Goodwill Zwelithini in Nongoma, South Africa - 18 March 2021

"It has taught me to look after myself - not having to worry about the pressure of sex or risk having a child while young has given me time for my education," 30-year-old Happy Buthelezi told me outside the palace.

"Being a part of Umhlanga over the years has protected me."

A white tent has been erected outside the palace on a field overlooking Nongoma, where dignitaries on Thursday are attending a memorial service, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and members of the royal family.

A member of South Africa&#39;s Zulu royal family at the memorial service in Nongoma for the Zulu king - 18 March 2021
A member of South Africa's Zulu royal family at the memorial service in Nongoma for the Zulu king - 18 March 2021

It is not clear yet who will succeed King Zwelithini to lead the 11 million-strong Zulu nation - who make up about 18% of South Africa's population

This is a closely guarded secret, in part for the future monarch's safety but also in reverence for the man who has been respectfully known as "Isilo Samabandla Onke", meaning "King of all Zulu kings".

Zulu men in traditional warrior outfits in Nongoma, South Africa - 17 March 2021
Zulu men in traditional warrior outfits in Nongoma, South Africa - 17 March 2021

But people here tell me they are clear about the kind of king they want - a visionary, a straight-talker - like their former monarch - someone who will honour their culture and be a guiding light for future generations.

Five things about King Goodwill Zwelithini:

King Goodwill Zwelithini
King Goodwill Zwelithini

  • Named successor to the throne at just 20 years old in 1968

  • Not crowned until 1971 because he went into hiding after receiving death threats

  • Role was ceremonial but still hugely influential

  • Reigned as king of the Zulu nation for five decades

  • Leaves behind six wives and 28 children

Remembering the straight-talking king of the Zulus

Recommended Stories

  • Ramaphosa at Zulu king memorial: 'Our nation is in mourning'

    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expresses his condolences to the Zulu nation for the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini, the late leader of South Africa's largest ethnic group, saying: "It is a difficult day because a huge tree has fallen. ... Our nation is indeed in mourning."

  • South Africans mourn longest-serving Zulu monarch

    King Goodwill Zwelithini will be laid to rest in a ceremony referred to as a "planting" rather than a burial

  • Analysis: One year into pandemic, the art world adapts to survive

    The Herzog & de Meuron building usually hosts one of the world's biggest art fairs in June, but last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic and this year's has been moved to September. The art world is reeling from the impact of lockdowns, travel bans and social distancing, and fairs like Art Basel suffered more than most. Global art sales fell 22% in 2020 to $50.1 billion, UBS and Art Basel's Art Market Report published on Tuesday showed, the steepest market drop since the financial crisis.

  • Mourners pay tribute to late S.Africa Zulu king

    Clad in leopard skins and multi-coloured beads, hundreds of mourners gathered Wednesday to pay their respects to the king of the Zulus, South Africa's largest ethnic group, who died last week.

  • Global Markets: Wall Street set to struggle as bond rumblings return

    World share markets edged higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve promised to keep its support in place, though lower Wall Street futures and another rise in global bond yields and the dollar showed not everyone was convinced. MSCI's 50-country world index was near record highs after the Fed had also predicted bumper U.S. growth this year [.N], and a jump in German car shares hoisted Germany's DAX to a new all-time peak in Europe. For traders worried about it all being snuffed out by rising borrowing costs, though, euro zone government bond yields were tracking upward moves in benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries as they climbed to a 14-month high of 1.75%.

  • A woman jumped off the Brickell Bridge, and Miami police have shut it down

    Officers shut down the Brickell Bridge in both directions early Thursday after a woman jumped and died by suicide, according to Miami police.

  • ‘My baby didn’t deserve it’: Mother of one-year-old shot by police breaks silence

    ‘I was just scared for my son’s life,’ Daisha Smalls says

  • John Magufuli: Tanzania's late president in his own words

    Tanzania's President John Magufuli has died aged 61. Here are some of his views, in his own words.

  • Psaki: US Russia relations 'will look different'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the U.S. relationship with Moscow "will be very different" under President Joe Biden than it was under his predecessor, Donald Trump, insisting Moscow will be held accountable for their actions. (March 17)

  • Despite ties, UAE stays clear of Netanyahu election maneuver

    As Israel heads to the polls next week for the fourth time in two years, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sought to capitalize on his new partnership with the United Arab Emirates in his desperate campaign to stay in power. One Emirati official said the federation will not get involved in Israel's electioneering, “now or ever." Locked in a tight re-election battle, Netanyahu repeatedly has tried to score a lightning trip to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, to brandish his diplomatic achievement.

  • Former Panthers WR Curtis Samuel signing with Washington Football Team

    Curtis Samuel had his first 1,000 scrimmage yard season in 2020 and became a go-to weapon on third down.

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Politics latest news: Matt Hancock hits back at Dominic Cummings as he declares vaccine rollout was a 'team effort'

    Matt Hancock to lead 5pm press conference - watch live Boris Johnson is getting AstraZeneca Covid vaccine EU may trigger little-used emergency clause to block export of Pfizer vaccines Patrick O'Flynn: Even Dominic Cummings wants credit for the UK's vaccine success Coronavirus latest news: WHO says AstraZeneca jab 'benefits outweigh risk' Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Matt Hancock has hit back at Dominic Cummings after his extraordinary attack on the Department of Health, in which he said the "obviously disastrous" handling of the pandemic showed it was "just a smoking ruin". The Health Secretary insisted the vaccine rollout had been a "team effort" between his department, the vaccine taskforce and the NHS, just hours after Mr Cummings said it was "no coincidence" responsibility for jabs had been taken from him by the Prime Minister. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Hancock dodged criticism of his department's PPE procurement at the beginning of the pandemic but said there was an "positive esprit de corps" among officials delivering vaccinations. "The vaccine rollout has been a huge team effort," he said. Earlier on Wednesday Mr Cummings, formerly Boris Johnson's chief Downing Street adviser, delivered a series of devastating body blows to a number of Whitehall departments and, by extension, senior Cabinet ministers. "In spring 2020 you had a situation where the Department of Health was just a smoking ruin in terms of procurement and PPE and all of that," Mr Cummings said. He added that the vaccine programme had been removed from Mr Hancock's aegis because he had dealt so poorly with the early challenges of the virus, described the Department for Education as "parochial" and "unwilling to learn" and the Treasury as "driving everyone completely insane". Labour said the former No10 aide's comments were a "clear admission of fundamental mistakes" by the Government. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Atlanta massacre follows year of dramatic rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans, particularly women

    Asian American women have been disproportionately targeted in wave of xenophobic attacks

  • SF man attacks elderly Asian woman but ends up bloodied, handcuffed to stretcher after she fights back

    A 39-year-old man attacked a 75-year-old Asian woman in downtown San Francisco.

  • This Florida city is among the 10 best for post-pandemic life. It’s not Miami

    With more Americans leaning on remote working in pursuit of quality of life, Florida is squarely on the radar. But Miami isn’t center of the target.

  • 'You bum, why did you hit me?' 75-year-old Asian woman beats attacker with stick in San Francisco

    A 75-year-old Asian American woman attacked and punched by a man on a San Francisco street fought back, leaving him bloodied and hospitalized.

  • Covid vaccine side-effects: what to know and why you shouldn't worry

    Side-effects have been reported for all three vaccines approved for emergency use in the US but most are mild and short-livedAs more people become eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine many are asking what side-effects they should expect, and if there are differences between the side-effects of the vaccines. The short answer to both questions is yes – the details are below – though any discomfort pales in comparison with contracting Covid-19. We used clinical trial data gathered by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to explore the kinds of side-effects most commonly associated with the three vaccines currently authorized for emergency use in the US. Those vaccines were developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (Niaid) and most recently by Johnson & Johnson. What are the common side-effects? For all the vaccines, the most common side-effects include: Soreness where the vaccine is injected. Fatigue. Headache and muscle soreness. Less common side-effects can also include nausea, chills and fever. The vast majority of symptoms cause discomfort, but not a total disruption of your daily habits. Are Covid-19 vaccines safe? Yes. Their safety is tested in large trials of tens of thousands of people, then the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to monitor vaccine safety data, including side-effects, after the vaccines are authorized. These are sometimes referred to as phase IV trials. That monitoring goes hand-in-hand with reporting through several vaccine safety registries. These ongoing studies can help identify the rarest of side-effects, and pinpoint people who may have special sensitivities to the vaccine, such as a potential for an allergic reaction. One of the key numbers included in the graphs below is the rate of people who experienced side-effects after receiving a “placebo”, or an injection of saline instead of the vaccine. People involved in the trials did not know whether or not they received the vaccine. This helps researchers understand the background rate of these side-effects in the population. Moderna vaccine side-effects Formally called mRNA-1273, this vaccine was developed by Moderna in partnership with the Niaid, but most people simply know it as the Moderna vaccine, which is a two-dose regimen spaced 28 days apart. A clinical trial involving more than 30,000 participants across 99 sites in the US found the vaccine was safe and effective, and protected people against Covid 94.1% of the time. Among those trial participants, 15,168 people received the vaccine and the rest received a placebo. Moderna dose 1 side-effects We used results from the vaccine’s trials to describe how likely it is for people aged 18 to 64 to experience a given side-effect within one week of a dose of the vaccine. On average, these symptoms cleared up within three days, and often less. default Moderna dose 2 side-effects A key feature of the two-dose regimen is that people are more likely to experience side-effects after the second dose. default Pfizer vaccine side-effects A vaccine developed by Pfizer with the pharmaceutical name BNT162B2 uses mRNA technology, much like Moderna’s vaccine. Their trial used 152 sites around the world. While the majority (130) were in the US, trial sites were also located in Brazil, Argentina and South Africa. More than 43,000 people were involved in the trial. The vaccine was found to be 95% effective at preventing Covid-19. Pfizer’s vaccine uses a two-dose regiment spaced 21 days apart. Pfizer dose one side-effects Unlike Moderna, Pfizer studied side-effects in two separate age groups: people between aged 16 and 55, and people older than 55. Because people older than 55 are slightly less likely to experience side-effects, the younger group is presented here. default Pfizer dose two side-effects Like the Moderna vaccine, some side-effects were more common after the second dose. default Johnson & Johnson side-effects The most recent vaccine authorized in the US is from the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen. Johnson & Johnson’s trial included more than 40,000 people across 19 geographic regions. Importantly, this included South Africa, where the vaccine was found to be slightly less effective against the B1351 variant. The FDA found this vaccine is more than 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe Covid-19. While this efficacy rate is lower than the two previously discussed vaccines, it still gives near perfect protection against hospitalization and death, and provides advantages in fighting the pandemic. Johnson & Johnson side-effects The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose, has a generally lower rate of side-effects. default What causes the side-effects? Side-effects are a sign the vaccine is prompting your body to mount an immune response. They may be uncomfortable, but can also be a sign the vaccine is working as intended. Side-effects are caused by the release of chemicals in the body which signal to the immune system it is time to mount a response. These naturally occurring chemicals are called cytokines and chemokines. Though there is not a one-to-one correlation between side-effects and an immune response, side-effects are an expected part of the process. “What we look for as vaccinologists is the Goldilocks response,” said Dr Greg Poland, editor-in-chief of the medical journal Vaccine and head of the Vaccine Research Group at the Mayo Clinic. Poland also consults for major vaccine manufacturers. “We don’t want too little” immune response, “we don’t want too much, we want just enough,” said Poland. The balance Poland is describing is sometimes referred to as between “immunogenicity” and “reactogenicity”, or the propensity to prompt an immune response versus the tolerability of side-effects. Why should I trust this data? In vaccine science, these often mild side-effects are described as “adverse events”. In Covid-19 vaccine studies, researchers collected information on everything from hip fractures to heart attacks to monitor the safety of these vaccines. “We have a very, very robust system in the US,” to track adverse vaccine events, said Poland. “It’s how we were able to pinpoint a risk of anaphylaxis in specific kinds of people occurring at the rate of 2.4-4.5 per million, something you could never have done in this kind of timely manner in the past.” Importantly, the vast majority these side-effects are not related to vaccines, but are nevertheless documented to ensure there is not a pattern, and to verify the safety of one of the only medical interventions given to healthy people. The FDA then produces its own analysis of vaccine trials, and the data is presented to an independent panel of experts, who review it and make a recommendation on whether to authorize the vaccines based on the results. The FDA analyses presented to the committee are public, and can be viewed here, as can meetings of this expert panel.

  • Putin says 'it takes one to know one' after U.S. president's killer remark

    President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that it takes one to know one after the U.S. president said he thought Putin was a killer, adding that he wished Biden good health. Putin was speaking on television after Biden, in an ABC News interview that prompted Russia to recall its Washington ambassador for consultations on Wednesday, said "I do" when asked if he believed the Russian president was a killer. Biden also described Putin as having no soul, and said he would pay a price for alleged Russian meddling in the November 2020 U.S. presidential election, something the Kremlin denies.