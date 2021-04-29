Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini dies a month after becoming regent

Queen Mantfombi MaDlamini Zulu pictured in about 1973 when she was a princess of Swaziland, now known as Eswatini
The queen pictured in the early 1970s before her marriage

The Zulu royal family in South Africa has announced the death of its monarch Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu just a month after she became regent.

Queen Mantfombi, 65, became interim leader of the country's largest ethnic group last month after the death of her husband, King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The queen's prime minister said her death had taken the family by surprise and they were "utterly bereft".

A successor as ruler of the 11 million-strong nation has not yet been named.

"It is with the deepest shock and distress that the Royal Family announces the unexpected passing of Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, Regent of the Zulu Nation," Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the prime minister, said in a statement.

He said he wanted to assure people that there would be "no leadership vacuum in the Zulu Nation".

Queen Mantfombi was admitted to hospital a week ago after suffering an unspecified illness, South African media reported.

She had been appointed to the role on 24 March, after her 72-year-old husband, King Zwethilini, died in hospital from diabetes-related complications.

The King&quot;s wives grieve during the memorial for the late Zulu monarch, King Goodwill Zwelithini at the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma, South Africa, 18 March 2021.
Three of the former king's wives are seen in this photo at his memorial in March

He had ruled the nation for almost 50 years - making him Africa's longest serving monarch.

Who was Queen Mantfombi?

Queen MaDlamini Zulu held the highest status among the king's wives, as she came from royalty.

She was the sister of Eswatini's King Mswati III - Africa's only absolute monarch.

Queen MaDlamini Zulu had eight children - including five sons - with the late king.

Their eldest son, 47-year-old Prince Misuzulu, is the favourite to take the throne, reports say.

