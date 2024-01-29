Zumba, yoga and more: Jacksonville riverfront to host free family fitness events

In this 2014 file photo, Alimacani Elementary School first-graders participate in a Yoga 4 Change session. The nonprofit uses yoga to promote healthy living and will be among the fitness event hosts for the upcoming free Riverfront Family Fitness & Fun series for the Jacksonville community.

Beginning Feb. 2, the Riverfront Parks Conservancy will offer a series of free new weekend programs for youth and families at two sites on Jacksonville's downtown riverfront.

Riverfront Family Fitness & Fun — with everything from handpan performances to Zumba and yoga ― is a collaboration with the city of Jacksonville’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services, the Downtown Investment Authority and the Winston Family YMCA.

"We are thrilled to offer opportunities for youth and families to enjoy our riverfront and promote health and wellness," said Barbara Goodman, conservancy board chairwoman.

The conservancy is a nonprofit that supports Jacksonville's downtown parks and riverwalks. Here is more about Riverfront Family Fitness & Fun:

What's planned for Riverfront Family Fitness & Fun?

Stan Shaposhnikov (left) and John Guinta perform on their handpan drums as part of a nonprofit called Streams of Sound.

There will be programs for youth and families of different age levels, including double-dutch jump rope fitness activities with Jump4Jax, a YMCA-led stroll on the Riverwalk; handpan performances by Streams of Sound, Dance Trance classes, family Zumba with the YMCA, family yoga with Yoga 4 Change and lawn games.

What's a handpan?

A handpan is an instrument made of stainless steel or sheet metal that a user strikes with his fingers. The result is "melodic, hypnotic, gong-like music," according to Streams of Sound nonprofit founder John Guinta, who will perform at the conservancy events.

The performance will feature the "history of the handpan, its uses in society and insight on how to play the instrument," according to the conservancy.

And what's Dance Trance?

It is a choreographed fitness program with a mix of "dance combinations and cardio moves to get you the most satisfaction possible from an intense workout," according to the conservancy. "This class is a slow-paced introduction for all students of all ages wanting to ease into Dance Trance."

When and where will all the fun and frolic be?

The programs will take place on Fridays and Sundays at Ford on Bay at 288 E. Bay St., formerly the old courthouse site next to the Hyatt Hotel. On Saturdays they will be at Sidney Gefen Park, 505 Alfred duPont Place along the Riverwalk near the Winston YMCA.

Check riverparkjax.org/events for times and parking options.

The series runs through March 10.

Who organized Riverfront Family Fitness & Fun?

The conservancy selected Biederman Redevelopment Ventures to implement the series. Project manager Kayla Hughes is from Jacksonville and company President Dan Biederman is a leader in parks programming across the country, Goodman said. Together they designed this set of activities to meet the needs of the Jacksonville community.

Goodman

The city and conservancy "are taking advantage of a great scenic and programming opportunity to establish a downtown riverfront that will improve the quality of life for all," Biederman said.

Biederman has partnered on Klyde Warren Park and Fair Park in Dallas, Exposition Park in Los Angeles, Titletown District in Green Bay, Levy Park in Houston, Salesforce Park in San Francisco, Canalside in Buffalo and Baltimore’s Inner Harbor district, among other projects, according to the conservancy. He is based in New York City and also has an office in San Francisco, according to his website.

The conservancy called the series a 'pilot.' So more events may follow?

Goodman said Riverfront Family Fitness & Fun was called a "pilot" because programs of its kind — six weekends in a row for families and youth — had not been offered locally. "Other programs have been geared more toward adults on weekdays," she said.

After the series concludes, the conservancy will evaluate feedback from Biederman and participants to determine "what works and what may need to be changed," she said. "We plan to offer future programming activities, funding permitting."

