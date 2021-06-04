Zumbro Falls man charged with murder found competent

Jun. 4—WABASHA — A Zumbro Falls man who allegedly killed his father in March was found "competent and culpable to proceed in the criminal matter" this week.

James Edward Riley, 45, is charged in Wabasha County District Court with felony second-degree murder. He has been held on $250,000 conditional bail since March 8, 2021.

Law enforcement was called to the rural Zumbro Falls farm on Friday, March 5, 2021, for a report of a death. Edward Riley, 73, was found by his wife dead in the trunk of his vehicle, which had been parked in a "strange location," the criminal complaint states. His body had been covered with a tarp inside the vehicle's trunk. A pail of dirt and a hoe were also in the trunk.

Law enforcement found a pair of James Riley's shoes with what appeared to be blood on them, as well as spots of blood closer to the house and a shovel with blood on it leaning against a tree.

When police interviewed James Riley later that day, he allegedly told detectives about people who had been sneaking around the property before allegedly admitting to killing his father.

Weeks after his arrest, Riley's attorney requested that Riley undergo a series of psychological examinations to determine if he was competent to participate in proceedings and whether at the time of the incident he was "laboring under such a defect of reason as not to know the nature of the act or that it was wrong."

The evaluations were done in April and May and a report was filed with the court on May 12 in which the examiner opined that Riley was competent and capable to proceed, according to court documents.

A review hearing was held on June 1 in front of Judge Matthew J. Opat. A day later, Opat filed a two-page order finding that "based on the greater weight of the evidence that (Riley) is competent and capable to proceed in this criminal matter."

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 7.