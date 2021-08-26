Zumbro Falls man indicted on first-degree murder in father's death

Aug. 26—WABASHA — A Zumbro Falls man who allegedly killed his father and put the man's body in the trunk of a car was indicted by a Wabasha County grand jury earlier this month for first-degree murder.

James Edward Riley, 45, was arraigned Wednesday in Wabasha County District Court on a charge of first-degree murder and second-degree murdered with intent-not premeditated. Riley previously had been charged with felony second-degree murder.

The indictments were handed up on Aug. 12, 2021, according to court records. To be charged with first-degree murder in Minnesota, a grand jury must indict the person. A conviction carries a mandatory life sentence.

Riley has been held on $250,000 conditional bail since March 8, 2021.

Law enforcement was called to a rural Zumbro Falls farm on Friday, March 5, 2021, for a report of a death. Edward Riley, 73, was found by his wife dead in the trunk of his vehicle, which had been parked in a "strange location," the criminal complaint states. His body had been covered with a tarp inside the car's trunk. A pail of dirt and a hoe also were in the trunk.

Law enforcement found a pair of James Riley's shoes with what appeared to be blood on them, as well as spots of blood closer to the house and a shovel with blood on it leaning against a tree.

When police interviewed James Riley later that day, he allegedly told detectives about people who had been sneaking around the property before allegedly admitting to killing his father.

Weeks after his arrest, Riley's attorney requested that Riley undergo a series of psychological examinations to determine if he was competent to participate in proceedings and whether at the time of the incident he was "laboring under such a defect of reason as not to know the nature of the act or that it was wrong."

In June, Riley was found competent and capable to proceed in the criminal matter. His next court date has not been scheduled.