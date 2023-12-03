Zumbro Valley Medical Society hosts free eye clinic for Rochester community

Dec. 2—ROCHESTER — Being able to see clearly is important in day-to-day life, which is why the Zumbro Valley Medical Society (ZVMS) partnered with Mayo Clinic and ZVMS Street Medicine to host a free eye clinic for the Rochester community.

The event was held on Dec. 2, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester and gave community members the opportunity to take care of their eye health free of cost.

This was the second time holding the free eye clinic and the partnering organizations hope to continue hosting it twice a year in the future. The first time they hosted it was in spring of 2023 and 70 to 80 people attended. This clinic appeared likely to exceed that number, seeing just over 50 people within the first hour and a half.

Jordan Holthe, a member of ZVMS Street Medicine, said the event was carefully planned.

"We've been kind of for the past couple months, we've been gearing up for this one again," he said. "We've had donations for things from outside organizations. We have people like MNsure here. There's been a lot of different people that have contributed to this event."

The eye clinic involved between 50 and 70 volunteers throughout the day at 13 different stations. Each station offered a different service, including eye exams, housing, insurance and more.

One of the partnerships involved Fit My Feet, which helps to provide people with winter boots.

"We're getting an idea of if they have any concerns, any eye problems that they're coming in with, and then we're doing checks," said Holthe. "We have visual acuity pupil distance, all that to help figure out like prescription glasses. And then we have a station with an optometrist and they're helping with the refraction. Then we're also getting people's glasses. They can pick out frames that they can pick out and reading glasses."

The event was targeted to people experiencing unstable housing, however it was open to the public and everyone was welcome.

"I think one of the biggest things is that being able to see clearly is such a great improvement in quality of life," said Holthe. "Not being able to see is so difficult and that impacts pretty much every facet of life. Getting people glasses and making sure their eye health is good is just so critical and important."

In addition to the community service provided, this event also gives medical students an opportunity to get hands-on experience working with people in their field.

"Some of these exams are super great hands-on practice for medical students," Holthe said. "Working with people is just so important and being able to listen to people's life stories and the things that they've gone through, I think is so valuable. Sometimes we miss some of that and getting to work with these people has been really, really fantastic."

The group hopes to continue running the clinic twice a year and expanding it.

"It started mostly as this free eye-care clinic but it has just grown," said Holthe. "We've seen other needs that we want to help meet."

After Saturday's event, the organizers will talk about what worked well and what improvements are needed before planning for the spring event.