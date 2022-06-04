Zumiez (ZUMZ) Reports Loss & Lower Revenues Y/Y in Q1

Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ reported loss per share for first-quarter fiscal 2022. Also, both metrics compared unfavorably with the respective year-earlier reported figures. Results were hurt by numerous headwinds, including global supply-chain issues, inflation, higher logistics costs and a tight labor market.



Over the past six months, shares of this currently Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player have decreased 25.6% compared with the industry’s 31% decline.

Results in Detail

Zumiez posted a quarterly loss of 2 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of earnings of 7 cents. The bottom line also came against earnings of $1.03 per share reported in the year-earlier quarter.

Although total net sales of $220.7 million came above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $218 million, the same fell 20.9% from the year-ago period’s reading. This year-over-year decline was driven by gains from the U.S. stimulus realized in early 2021 and slight inflationary pressures. These were somewhat offset by higher sales across each of the international geographies.



From a regional perspective, North America net sales were $186.3 million, down 25.1% year over year. Other international sales, comprising Europe and Australia, were $34.4 million, up 13% year over year. Excluding the impacts of foreign currency translations, North America net sales fell 25% and other international net sales rose 21.8% from the respective fiscal 2021 readings.



Gross profit decreased 29.8% year over year to $72.4 million. Gross margin decreased 420 basis points (bps) to 32.8%. The year-over-year fall in gross margin was mainly due to lower sales along with elevated expenses, including increased logistics and labor costs.



SG&A expenses jumped 4.4% year over year to $71.9 million during the quarter under review. As a percentage of sales, SG&A expenses increased 790 bps year over year to 24.7%.



Zumiez reported an operating profit of $0.5 million, down from $34.3 million recorded in the year-earlier quarter. Operating margin was 0.2%, significantly down from 12.3% witnessed in the year-ago period.

Financial & Other Updates

As of Apr 30, 2022, ZUMZ had cash and current marketable securities of $173 million compared with $400.4 million as of May 1, 2021. The decline was due to capital expenditures and share repurchases, partly offset by cash provided through operations.



Total shareholders’ equity at the end of the quarter stood at $376.9 million. Zumiez had no debt at the end of the fiscal first quarter and maintained fully unused credit facilities. ZUMZ ended the fiscal year with $141.9 million inventory, up 4% year over year.



Zumiez repurchased 1.9 million shares for $83.3 million during the first quarter of 2022. ZUMZ has no open repurchase authorizations at present.



As of May 28, 2022, Zumiez operated 741 stores, including 601 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 69 in Europe and 19 in Australia.

Other Updates

Net sales for the four-week period ended May 28, 2022, tumbled 20.9% year over year but dipped 3.3% from the level during the four-week period ended Jun 1, 2019.



From a regional perspective, net sales for the North America business fell 23.5% year over year in the aforementioned period, while the metric at the Other international business dipped 0.3% from last year’s level and increased 55.4% from the same-period level in 2019. All categories were down in total sales from the year-ago period’s level. Men's remained the most negative category, followed by hard goods, accessories, women's and footwear.

Outlook

For the fiscal second quarter, net sales are projected in the band of $232-$239 million. Consolidated operating margins are likely to come between 5% and 6.5% with earnings per share of 45-55 cents.



For fiscal 2022, total sales will decline in the high-single digits from the fiscal 2021 reading. Earnings per share are likely to come between $3.55 and $3.80, indicating a decline from $4.85 delivered in fiscal 2021. Capital expenditures are anticipated to be between $30 million and $32 million for fiscal 2022.



In fiscal 2022, management intends opening about 34 stores, including nearly 15 stores in North America, 14 stores in Europe and 5 stores in Australia.

