Zumiez (ZUMZ) Reports Loss & Lower Revenues Y/Y in Q1

Zacks Equity Research
·6 min read

Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ reported loss per share for first-quarter fiscal 2022. Also, both metrics compared unfavorably with the respective year-earlier reported figures. Results were hurt by numerous headwinds, including global supply-chain issues, inflation, higher logistics costs and a tight labor market.

Over the past six months, shares of this currently Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player have decreased 25.6% compared with the industry’s 31% decline.

Results in Detail

Zumiez posted a quarterly loss of 2 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of earnings of 7 cents. The bottom line also came against earnings of $1.03 per share reported in the year-earlier quarter.

Zumiez Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zumiez Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Zumiez Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zumiez Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zumiez Inc. Quote

Although total net sales of $220.7 million came above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $218 million, the same fell 20.9% from the year-ago period’s reading. This year-over-year decline was driven by gains from the U.S. stimulus realized in early 2021 and slight inflationary pressures. These were somewhat offset by higher sales across each of the international geographies.

From a regional perspective, North America net sales were $186.3 million, down 25.1% year over year. Other international sales, comprising Europe and Australia, were $34.4 million, up 13% year over year. Excluding the impacts of foreign currency translations, North America net sales fell 25% and other international net sales rose 21.8% from the respective fiscal 2021 readings.

Gross profit decreased 29.8% year over year to $72.4 million. Gross margin decreased 420 basis points (bps) to 32.8%. The year-over-year fall in gross margin was mainly due to lower sales along with elevated expenses, including increased logistics and labor costs.

SG&A expenses jumped 4.4% year over year to $71.9 million during the quarter under review. As a percentage of sales, SG&A expenses increased 790 bps year over year to 24.7%.

Zumiez reported an operating profit of $0.5 million, down from $34.3 million recorded in the year-earlier quarter. Operating margin was 0.2%, significantly down from 12.3% witnessed in the year-ago period.

Financial & Other Updates

As of Apr 30, 2022, ZUMZ had cash and current marketable securities of $173 million compared with $400.4 million as of May 1, 2021. The decline was due to capital expenditures and share repurchases, partly offset by cash provided through operations.

Total shareholders’ equity at the end of the quarter stood at $376.9 million. Zumiez had no debt at the end of the fiscal first quarter and maintained fully unused credit facilities. ZUMZ ended the fiscal year with $141.9 million inventory, up 4% year over year.

Zumiez repurchased 1.9 million shares for $83.3 million during the first quarter of 2022. ZUMZ has no open repurchase authorizations at present.

As of May 28, 2022, Zumiez operated 741 stores, including 601 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 69 in Europe and 19 in Australia.

Other Updates

Net sales for the four-week period ended May 28, 2022, tumbled 20.9% year over year but dipped 3.3% from the level during the four-week period ended Jun 1, 2019.

From a regional perspective, net sales for the North America business fell 23.5% year over year in the aforementioned period, while the metric at the Other international business dipped 0.3% from last year’s level and increased 55.4% from the same-period level in 2019. All categories were down in total sales from the year-ago period’s level. Men's remained the most negative category, followed by hard goods, accessories, women's and footwear.

Outlook

For the fiscal second quarter, net sales are projected in the band of $232-$239 million. Consolidated operating margins are likely to come between 5% and 6.5% with earnings per share of 45-55 cents.

For fiscal 2022, total sales will decline in the high-single digits from the fiscal 2021 reading. Earnings per share are likely to come between $3.55 and $3.80, indicating a decline from $4.85 delivered in fiscal 2021. Capital expenditures are anticipated to be between $30 million and $32 million for fiscal 2022.

In fiscal 2022, management intends opening about 34 stores, including nearly 15 stores in North America, 14 stores in Europe and 5 stores in Australia.

Stocks to Consider

We highlighted three better-ranked stocks in the Retail - Wholesale sector, namely Tecnoglass TGLS, Boot Barn Holdings BOOT and Fastenal FAST.

Tecnoglass engages in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of TGLS have jumped 12.9% in the past year.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tecnoglass’ current financial-year sales and earnings per share suggests growth of 21.3% and 28.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period's reported figures. TGLS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.3%, on average.

Boot Barn, a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories, currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.2%, on average. Shares of BOOT have rallied 19.8% in the past year.
 
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boot Barn’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share suggests growth of 17% and 4.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figures. BOOT has an expected EPS growth rate of 20% for three-five years.

Fastenal, a national wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5%, on average. Shares of FAST have risen 0.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fastenal's current financial-year sales and earnings per share suggests growth of 15.4% and 16.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period. FAST has an expected EPS growth rate of 9% for three-five years.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Fastenal Company (FAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Union Ratifies Five-Year Agreement with Ardagh Metal Packaging

    Union Ratifies Five-Year Agreement with Ardagh Metal PackagingPR NewswirePITTSBURGH, June 3, 2022PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that members ratified a new, five-year agreement with Ardagh Metal Packaging covering about 500 workers at the company's facilities in Chicago; Whitehouse, Ohio; Winston-Salem, N. USW District 11 Director Emil Ramirez, who chaired the negotiations, said that workers showed solidarity to win meaningful economic and contr

  • "Investor Takeaways"

    Chris Ailman, CalSTRS CIO & Sarah Ketterer, Causeway Capital CEO & Fundamental Portfolio Manager talk about where to invest in this current market.

  • "Role of ESG in Investing"

    Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers & Steve Rattner, Willett Advisors Chairman discuss greenwashing and long term risks companies face when it comes to the future of the environment.

  • Mr. James Hunter Increases Ownership in Fancamp Exploration Ltd.

    Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2022) - Mr. James Hunter of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, large shareholder of Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: FNC) ("Fancamp" or the "Company"), reports that he has acquired (the "Acquisition") indirect ownership and control of an additional 234,000 common shares (the "Shares") of Fancamp at a price of $0.13 per common share through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange.Prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Hunter held direct and indirect ownership and

  • What You Need To Know About Australian United Investment Company Limited's (ASX:AUI) Investor Composition

    The big shareholder groups in Australian United Investment Company Limited ( ASX:AUI ) have power over the company...

  • Pet owner warns others after coyotes attack cats in yard

    “We’re taking away a lot of their homes as we’re building.”

  • Charles Booker wears a noose in new Senate campaign ad blasting Rand Paul. Here's why:

    The sure-to-be-controversial ad doesn't mention Sen. Rand Paul went on to co-sponsor a new (and bipartisan) version of that antilynching legislation.

  • Lumber prices see no relief and continue to drop as Fed rate hikes put pressure on the housing market

    Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard told CNBC it's "very hard to see the case" to pause its interest rate hikes until inflation is tamed.

  • Biden Gives Perfect Response To Elon Musk Whining About The Economy

    The richest man in the world said he has a "super bad feeling about the economy." President Joe Biden wished him "lots of luck on his trip to the moon. I don't know."

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, Ken Fisher stands out. The legendary investor founded his private financial advisory firm, Fisher Investments, in 1979, with just $250 in seed money. Today, Fisher’s company manages over $195 billion in total assets, and his personal net work exceeds $5 billion. Fisher has cast his eye on current market conditions. In recent published note, Fisher points out the obvious headwinds in the current environment: “Fear of the impact of the tragic, grinding war in Ukraine

  • Want $5,000 in Passive Income? Buy 952 Shares of This Dividend Stock

    This stock delivered record profits in 2021 and has nearly doubled its dividend payment in the last decade.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Split

    Amazon stock is working on its sixth straight daily rally ahead of its 20-for-1 stock split. Here's what the charts say now.

  • Hedge Funds Are Buying These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks hedge funds are buying. In order to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Buying These 5 Energy Stocks. Amid the ongoing economic crunch, where inflation and geopolitical tensions have played their part in destabilizing the post-pandemic recovery, energy […]

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for June 3rd

    T, CL, and CBAN have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on June 3, 2022.

  • Jim Cramer Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 stocks that received bullish comments from Jim Cramer recently. You can skip the discussion on Jim Cramer’s history and investment philosophy and go directly go to Jim Cramer Loves These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is the man behind CNBC Investing Club and the host of CNBC […]

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold for Decades

    Let's explore why Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could make great ways for investors to bet on a long-term crypto rebound. With a current price of $30,100, Bitcoin is down 56% from its all-time high of roughly $68,800, reached in November 2021. It gives an entity name recognition, which can translate into trust and staying power.

  • Loss-Making NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse NIO Inc.'s ( NYSE:NIO ) business as it appears the company may be on the...

  • AMD Stock Broke Out -- but Buyers Could Have a Second Chance

    It helped lead a rally in chip stocks, as Nvidia also did well, gaining 6.9%. AMD stock not only rotated over the prior month's high, it also held a key support level. What does that have to do with this week's breakout?

  • Why Sundial Growers Will Get a Huge Boost in Sales Next Quarter

    For a supposed growth stock, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) hasn't been doing much growing. That transaction closed on March 31 (the day Sundial's Q1 results ended), which means the revenue it contributed in Q1 was just for one day.

  • 3 REITs That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have hardly been immune to the stock market downturn, but there's also reason for optimism in the form of a key metric for this industry. FFO measures cash flow generated from business operations -- the cash that REITs use to meet their requirement to pay at least 90% of their taxable income in dividends -- and is considered a more accurate reflection of a REIT's profitability than net income and earnings per share. A good measure of how the market is valuing a REIT is the price/FFO ratio.