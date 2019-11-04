The Zumtobel Group (VIE:ZAG) Share Price Is Down 54% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the long term shareholders of Zumtobel Group AG (VIE:ZAG) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Sadly for them, the share price is down 54% in that time. It's up 1.1% in the last seven days.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Zumtobel Group has made a profit in the past. However, it made a loss in the last twelve months, suggesting profit may be an unreliable metric at this stage. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

We think that the revenue decline over three years, at a rate of 5.8% per year, probably had some shareholders looking to sell. And that's not surprising, since it seems unlikely that EPS growth can continue for long in the absence of revenue growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

WBAG:ZAG Income Statement, November 4th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

Zumtobel Group shareholders are down 11% for the year, but the market itself is up 4.3%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 12% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. You could get a better understanding of Zumtobel Group's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AT exchanges.

