Zumwalt to add Cabinet secretary duties to her tourism plate after appointment by Stitt

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday appointed Shelley Zumwalt as the state’s tourism secretary, filling an opening in his Cabinet that’s been vacant since last July.

Zumwalt, who has served since October 2022 as the executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation, will continue in that role in addition to her new duties. As tourism secretary, she will succeed Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who was named as Stitt’s secretary of workforce development last summer.

While directing the Tourism Department, Zumwalt has tried to clean up a mess she inherited concerning the operation of restaurants in Oklahoma state parks. Under her predecessor, a contract for operation of all six park restaurants was awarded to Swadley's Bar-B-Q, which ran them under the name Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen. The contract was terminated after allegations of misspent funds that led to legislative investigations, lawsuits and more.

"Shelley Zumwalt has proven herself to be a tourism powerhouse and a compelling ambassador for Oklahoma," Stitt said in a statement. "After seeing the historic numbers from last year, I've never been more excited for the future of Oklahoma's tourism industry — and that means having Shelley at the helm."

Zumwalt has worked in various roles in state government for about 12 years, starting in the Office of State Finance and later spending time with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority and the Office of Management and Enterprise Services. In May 2020, she was named as the interim director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission and spent about two and a half years there before moving to lead the Tourism Department.

Oklahoma’s Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage Cabinet has a goal to boost tourism as an economic driver for the state, as well as wildlife conservation and the protection of cultural and national assets, according to the Cabinet website.

"It’s been a privilege to serve the citizens of Oklahoma in numerous roles over the past 12 years, and I’m proud to continue that service as Secretary of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage," Zumwalt said. "As a native Oklahoman, I’m thankful to Gov. Stitt for putting his trust in me to serve the agencies in this Cabinet that bring visitors from all over the world. Tourism is Oklahoma’s rising economic powerhouse and the industry’s continued development is essential to our state’s workforce and future success."

The Oklahoma Senate must confirm Zumwalt’s appointment for it to become official. If she’s confirmed, her term as tourism secretary will expire on Jan. 11, 2027.

Three vacancies remain in Stitt’s 15-person Cabinet — for secretary of commerce, secretary of health and mental health, and secretary of education.

