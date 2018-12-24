Is Zuora, Inc.’s (NYSE:ZUO) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of US$1.7b. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Companies operating in the Software industry, in particular ones that run negative earnings, are inclined towards being higher risk. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is crucial. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Nevertheless, this commentary is still very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into ZUO here.

How does ZUO’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

ZUO has sustained its debt level by about US$16m over the last 12 months including long-term debt. At this stable level of debt, ZUO’s cash and short-term investments stands at US$175m for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its small level of operating cash flow means calculating cash-to-debt wouldn’t be too useful, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can take a look at some of ZUO’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can ZUO pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at US$121m, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of US$240m, with a current ratio of 1.98x. For Software companies, this ratio is within a sensible range as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

Can ZUO service its debt comfortably?

With debt at 10% of equity, ZUO may be thought of as appropriately levered. ZUO is not taking on too much debt commitment, which may be constraining for future growth. Risk around debt is very low for ZUO, and the company also has the ability and headroom to increase debt if needed going forward.

Next Steps:

ZUO’s high cash coverage and low debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. In addition to this, the company exhibits proper management of current assets and upcoming liabilities. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for ZUO’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research Zuora to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

