Zuora (ZUO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Zuora (ZUO) closed at $16.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.74% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.71% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the enterprise software company had lost 8.95% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ZUO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 7, 2019.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZUO should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.56% lower. ZUO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



