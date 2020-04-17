Zurich North America offers employers a COVID-19 product that helps get cash in the hands of hospitalized patients

Net profits from the product will go to charities

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich North America, a leading insurance provider for businesses and individuals, is introducing a COVID-19 reimbursement product for employers to provide cash benefits to eligible employees hospitalized for more than five consecutive days as a result of COVID-19. In the U.S., net profits from the offering will go to hunger relief charities, at a time of rising food insecurity fueled by unemployment.

The COVID-19 reimbursement product, brought to market as a Surplus Lines policy, is available to large employers, typically with 5,000 or more eligible employees, in most industries.

"This new offering is one way we can help support the resilience of employers and employees coping with coronavirus impacts," said Zurich North America CEO Kathleen Savio. "We want to enable employers to provide financial assistance, beyond medical benefits they may provide, to eligible employees hospitalized for COVID-19."

The cash benefits can help with the financial stresses of an extended hospitalization, including costs that primary health insurance may not cover. Here is an overview:

Benefits are provided for hospitalizations exceeding five consecutive days.

Benefits include an amount per day (subject to a maximum number of days) and an additional lump sum amount upon discharge from the hospital.

In total, individual employees may be eligible for up to $4,000 of benefits.

"Seeing the unfolding impact of coronavirus, we developed this product swiftly with input from our brokers and customers, the global Zurich organization and our Accident & Health team," said Paul Horgan, Head of Zurich's U.S. Commercial Insurance business unit. "It's a powerful example of speed and collaboration designed to support employers and employees in this time of COVID-19."

The employer, who is the policyholder, pays cash benefits to the eligible employees, then submits its claims to Zurich for reimbursement.

Interested employers should contact their insurance broker or their Zurich representative. For additional information about what businesses need to know now to manage COVID-19, go to Zurich's Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resource Hub on Zurichna.com/covid19.

