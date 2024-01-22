Zverev match in Melbourne interrupted by 'Free Palestine' protest

British tennis player Cameron Norrie in action against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their men's singles fourth round tennis match of the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Lukas Coch/AAP/dpa

Alexander Zverev's last-16 match at the Australian Open against Cameron Norrie was briefly interrupted on Monday due to a spectator protest.

In the middle of the third set between the German and Briton, a fan threw flyers onto the court at the Margaret Court Arena which read "Free Palestine."

Two other spectators dragged the protester out of the arena as no stewards intervened. The match was able to continue after a few minutes.

On their return to the stadium, the two spectators received loud applause from the other court-side fans.

German tennis player Alexander Zverev in action against UK's Cameron Norrie during their men's singles fourth round tennis match of the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Lukas Coch/AAP/dpa