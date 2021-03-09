Zwift Names Twitter’s Pichette, Lululemon’s Burgoyne to Board

Zwift Names Twitter’s Pichette, Lululemon’s Burgoyne to Board

Gillian Tan
·1 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Zwift, an online fitness platform best known for hosting virtual cycling races, has named Patrick Pichette and Celeste Burgoyne to its board.

Pichette, currently Twitter Inc.’s chairman, is a partner at Inovia Capital, a venture fund that has invested in Zwift. Last March, Pichette -- formerly Google’s chief financial officer-- posted on Twitter that he’d joined Zwift “to stay safe during these trying times.”

Burgoyne is Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s first president, overseeing customer-facing aspects of the North American business, including stores and e-commerce. She is also a Zwift user.

“Zwift is at the beginning of a new chapter as it develops the hardware to complement its software platform to provide a fully integrated at-home fitness experience,” Burgoyne said in a statement, referencing the company’s plans to develop fitness equipment including its own indoor bike.

Long Beach, California-based Zwift, led by CEO Eric Min, last year raised $450 million from investors including KKR & Co. that elevated its valuation above $1 billion, granting it so-called unicorn status.

Read more: Cycling Startup Zwift Passes $1 Billion Value After Fundraising

Companies like Zwift and larger rival Peloton Interactive Inc. are benefiting from a boom in at-home workouts as the coronavirus pandemic curbs gym attendance and forces more people inside. The company last year hosted a virtual Tour de France race for professional cyclists, and its technology connects with bike trainers, treadmills and other equipment, enabling users to compete against each other.

