Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces the Acceptance of Two Posters at the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of the American Epilepsy Society (AES)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·2 min read

DEVON, Pa., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today has announced the acceptance and presentation details of two posters at the 2020 virtual annual meeting of the American Epilepsy Society (AES). The AES annual meeting is being held virtually from December 4th through December 8th, 2020. A copy of the posters will be made available on the Zynerba corporate website at the time of presentation at http://zynerba.com/publications/.

Title: ZYN002 Cannabidiol Transdermal Gel in Children and Adolescents with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies: An Open‐label Clinical Trial [BELIEVE (ZYN2-CL-25)]
Abstract #: 913882
Poster #: 983
Presentation Date: December 4, 2020

Title: Quality of Life and Caregiver Qualitative Assessments in Children with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Treated with ZYN002 (CBD) Transdermal Gel: BELIEVE (ZYN2-CL-025)
Abstract #: 913851
Poster #: 984
Presentation Date: December 4, 2020

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is the leader in pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. We are committed to improving the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Learn more at www.zynerba.com and follow us on Twitter at @ZynerbaPharma.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations. These and other risks are described in the Company’s periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Zynerba Contact
Will Roberts, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
484.581.7489
robertsw@zynerba.com

Media contact
Molly Devlin
Evoke KYNE
215.928.2199
Molly.Devlin@evokegroup.com


