Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) closed at $4.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.95% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had lost 9.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 6.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ZYNE as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.38, up 17.39% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ZYNE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ZYNE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ZYNE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.