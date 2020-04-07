Zynex Announces 126% Order Growth and Increases Q1 and Full-Year Revenue Estimates

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in manufacturing and selling non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring and neurological diagnostics, today announced orders and an increased revenue estimate for Q1 and the full year 2020.

Zynex More

Orders in the first quarter were 126% above the number of orders in the first quarter of 2019 and 3% sequentially above the fourth quarter of 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2019, orders grew 129% year-over-year.

Due to the solid increase in orders and strong collections the Company has updated its previous estimate for the first quarter of 2020 to between $14.9 and $15.4 million compared to the previous estimate of between $14.0 and $14.5 million. First quarter Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to come in between $2.8 and $3.3 million, up half a million from the previous estimate.

The Company is increasing its full year 2020 revenue estimate to between $78 and $83 million. The Company previously provided guidance for revenue in the full year 2020 of between $75 and $80 million.

The updated revenue estimate is now approximately 72% to 83% above last year's full year revenue of $45.5 million.

2020 full year estimated adjusted EBITDA remains unchanged at $15.0 to $18.0 million.

Thomas Sandgaard, CEO of Zynex said: "Similar to many companies we have seen the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, not only on the availability of physicians to prescribe our products but also on navigating employee and supply chain issues. March orders were down 15% compared to the average number of orders in January and February 2020, which is a smaller decline than we had expected considering the nationwide impact of COVID-19. The numbers have since stabilized and remain constant through the last 3 weeks of March and the early days of April. This speaks volumes to the relationships our sales force has with many prescribers and the need for them to prescribe non-opioid, non-addictive prescription strength solutions for their patients in pain.

As a reminder, revenue from an order is typically recognized over the time a patient uses our device and related supplies and therefore a short-term slowdown in orders has less impact on revenue and cash collections. Our cash collections in the first quarter of this year were strong which adds to our confidence in the full year estimates.

We continue to add sales reps and train our sales force. In the month of March, we added 32 sales reps and we still expect to reach our goal of filling all 400 territories throughout the US by November of this year.

Our operations continue without interruption despite a few of our employees staying at home due to suspected illnesses or anxiety during this difficult period. Our supply chain remains un-interrupted as we previously secured non-Chinese second sources for all our components and raw materials. In addition, it is our practice to keep several months of finished products on the shelf; have over 4 months of components on-hand for internal assembly and 12-18 months of orders placed with our vendors on top of the in-house materials. It is critical for us to have the ability to ship immediately to a patient in pain.