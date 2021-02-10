Zynga forecasts strong bookings for 2021 on 'Harry Potter' game boost

FILE PHOTO: The Zynga logo is pictured at the company's headquarters in San Francisco
Ayanti Bera

By Ayanti Bera

(Reuters) - Zynga Inc on Wednesday forecast annual net bookings above Wall Street estimates, betting on the launch of its upcoming "FarmVille" game and strong in-game spending in its existing titles such as "Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells."

The company's shares rose nearly 3% in extended trading.

Zynga said it expects full-year net bookings - an indicator of future revenue - to be $2.8 billion, more than the $2.75 billion analysts were anticipating, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Its outlook includes a full-year contribution from Rollic's titles "Toon Blast" and "Toy Blast," initial sales of "Puzzle Combat" and "FarmVille 3" set to launch in the first half of 2021, and the potential release of its first "Star Wars" game by the end of the year.

Zynga's NaturalMotion studio is also developing four new games focused on the action-adventure category that consumers would be able to play across platforms, Chief Executive Officer Frank Gibeau told Reuters.

The games are expected to be published starting in late 2021, he added.

Zynga depends on licensing deals with franchise owners, such as the one with Warner Bros. Games for "Harry Potter" and Walt Disney for "Star Wars," to publish themed games and has bolstered its position in the fast-growing mobile-gaming market through a slew of acquisitions.

The company said it expects international expansion of its franchises to drive growth in 2021, with Europe and Asia likely to be the primary growth markets.

Net bookings were $699 million for the fourth quarter, beating estimates of $677.2 million. Zynga mainly generates revenue from the sale of virtual goods, such as currency and lives, within its free-to-play games.

The "Words With Friends" publisher's average monthly active users more than doubled from a year earlier to 134 million as people spent more time online due to pandemic-induced restrictions.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Latest Stories

  • Mom charged with abuse after 12-year-old daughter’s suicide, Missouri authorities say

    Her daughter died by suicide on New Year’s Day. Now a Missouri mom is charged in the death.

  • U.S. to start sending COVID-19 vaccines directly to community health centers

    The U.S. government will begin shipping COVID-19 vaccines directly to community health centers next week in an effort to speed vaccinations and ensure doses are reaching vulnerable people, U.S. health officials said on Tuesday. The government will send doses to 250 centers nationwide selected based on their proximity to vulnerable groups, such as homeless people and those with limited proficiency in English, they said. Typically, vaccine doses would go to state governments for distribution to health centers.

  • Shutdown in Kashmir to remember man executed by India

    Businesses and shops closed in many parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir on Tuesday to mark the eighth anniversary of the secret execution of a Kashmiri man in New Delhi. Hundreds of armed police and paramilitary soldiers in riot gear patrolled as most residents stayed indoors in the disputed region’s main city of Srinagar. Many Kashmiris were incensed when Mohammed Afzal Guru was secretly hanged on Feb. 9, 2013, in a New Delhi jail on charges of involvement in a 2001 Parliament attack that killed 14 people, including five gunmen.

  • Trump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.

    Former President Donald Trump was, by all accounts, furious at his impeachment trial defense team, especially lead lawyer Bruce Castor, panned across the board for his odd, rambling opening statement. "Cocooned at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump watched as his defense attorneys responded to an emotional presentation by House impeachment managers with a series of dry, technical, and at times meandering arguments about due process and the constitutionality of the proceedings," Politico reports. "As they droned on, he grew increasingly frustrated with the sharp contrast between their muted response and the prosecution's opening salvo." But Trump, watching the trial on Newsmax, wasn't just dismayed at Castor's low-energy performance and the bad reviews from allies and senator-jurors, Politico reports. Castor declined to use "graphics or a video — tools his TV-obsessed client had hoped to deploy." And the former president was upset Castor "wore an ill-fitting suit and at one point praised the case presented by the Democratic House impeachment managers," The Washington Post adds, even though Trump himself was reportedly also impressed with the impeachment managers and their video presentation. And Castor notably "did what Trump himself has not: conceded Joe Biden won the presidential election," The Associated Press notes. He called Trump a "former president," said he "was removed by the voters," and argued that Americans are "smart enough to pick a new administration if they don't like the old one, and they just did." Trump continues to insist falsely that he actually won the election, and this "big lie" — that the election was "stolen" from him — undergirds his entire impeachment trial. Castor was using Trump's status as former president to make his case, rejected by the Senate, that it's unconstitutional to try a president after he leaves office. In fact, "Trump initially pushed his impeachment lawyers to make the baseless case that the election was stolen," the Post reports, "an approach they ultimately rejected while still arguing that the First Amendment protects their client's right to share misinformation and false claims." More stories from theweek.comTrump's dumbfounding defenseTrump the phone guy is backIt is both right and foolish to try Trump

  • Singaporean Professor Lectures for 2 Hours, Dies Inside After Realizing He was Muted the Whole Time

    Dong Wang is an associate professor from the Department of Mathematics at the National University of Singapore (NUS). YouTube users who claim to be in the class reported that they had done "all sorts of things" to get his attention, but he simply ignored them.

  • Car of missing Texas woman found in lake 30 years after disappearance

    Carey Mae Parker was 23 when she went missing from Quinlan, Texas on March 17, 1991.

  • Saudi women's rights activist Hathloul freed from jail, relatives say

    Hathloul, 31, was detained in May 2018 and sentenced in December to nearly six years in prison on charges that U.N. rights experts called "spurious" under broad counter-terrorism laws. Another sister, Alia, said Hathloul was at their parents' home in Saudi Arabia. Rights groups and her family say Hathloul, who had campaigned for women's right to drive and to end Saudi's male guardianship system, was subjected to abuse, including electric shocks, waterboarding, flogging and sexual assault.

  • Trump loyalist Josh Hawley ignores impeachment trial evidence by sitting in gallery to review paperwork

    Senator Josh Hawley, a bellwether of Donald Trump's "stop the steal" movement to overturn the 2020 election results, was watching the second day of impeachment proceedings against the former president from the gallery above the chamber. The Trump loyalist, a first-term Missouri Republican, was seen at various points with his legs crossed, his feet propped up on the chair in front of him, and reviewing some sort of paperwork in a manila folder, according to several reporters with a view of the room from their seats in the press gallery. Mr Hawley, along with Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and a handful of other Republicans, voted against the certification of Joe Biden's electoral victory on 6 and 7 January, even after a pro-Trump mob interrupted the day's proceedings with a bloody insurrection.

  • Lindsey Graham reads Neera Tanden negative Glassdoor reviews from old employees during confirmation hearing

    As Neera Tanden, President Biden's nominee to take over as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, sat Wednesday for her confirmation hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the ranking Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, read aloud some reviews her former employees at the Center for American Progress left on Glassdoor over the last few years. Graham noted that Tanden, the president of CAP, referred the committee to the reviews, some of which were far from flattering about the management at the public policy organization, even when the overall experience was considered positive ("Great experience, terrible management," one read.) "All I can say," Graham said after going through some of the negative comments, "is that this is not the unifying pick that I was looking for in this position." CONFIRMATION HEARING: Sen. Lindsey Graham reads negative Glassdoor reviews of Center for American Progress under Neera Tanden after she referred committee to them: “‘1 out of 5 stars. Terrible absolutely horrible.’” pic.twitter.com/u6hKaZWg0W — Forbes (@Forbes) February 10, 2021 Republicans like Graham weren't the only ones to raise concerns about Tanden. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the committee, joined some GOP colleagues in questioning Tanden about some inflammatory comments she previously made on Twitter. "Your attacks were not just made against Republicans," he said. "There were vicious attacks made against progressives. People I have worked with." Sanders acknowledged lawmakers are used to such criticism, but he clarified that "it's important" to refrain from personal attacks and instead express "differences on policy." Tanden told Sanders she regrets her past remarks and will change her approach if confirmed. .@SenSanders says it's important to "minimize the level of personal and vicious attacks." Asks Neera Tanden if she'll have a different approach at OMB.@neeratanden: "Absolutely...social media does lead to too many personal comments and my approach will be radically different." pic.twitter.com/QB6FAtrWQr — CSPAN (@cspan) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump's dumbfounding defenseTrump the phone guy is backTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.

  • Asian Man Beaten and Robbed of ‘Around $15K’ at Bank in the Bay Area

    In the latest of a new surge in anti-Asian attacks, a man was assaulted and robbed while trying to deposit “large sums of money” at a bank in San Leandro, California this week. The incident, which left the victim with minor injuries, occurred at the Bank of America branch at 1925 Marina Boulevard around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses tell me this older Asian man was making a deposit at the Bank of America along Marina in San Leandro & was attacked & robbed.

  • Wheels only, please: Iran marks 1979 revolution anniversary

    Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani urged the West on Wednesday to restore the 2015 nuclear deal as the nation marked the anniversary of the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution — on wheels this time, rather than traditional rallies and marches amid the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the Middle East. Rouhani said the “era of sanctions” was over and that the agreement is the only way forward. “There is no other way for the world and for the region," Rouhani said during a televised speech.

  • U.S. government partnering with Texas to build three mass vaccination sites

    The federal government is partnering with the state of Texas to build three mass vaccination sites, following last week’s announcement that it would build such sites in California, federal health officials said during a Wednesday media briefing. Each site will be able to administer 10,000 shots per day, according to Jeffrey Zients, the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator, and should begin giving the shots by Feb. 22. The sites will be in the Dallas and Houston areas and will be operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), according to a state news release.

  • Who are the Uighurs and why is the US accusing China of genocide?

    China has been accused by the US of genocide and crimes against humanity against the Muslim minority group.

  • Teens Charged Over Rape and Murder of Milwaukee Woman

    Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the rape and death of Ee Lee in Washington Park, Milwaukee in September 2020. Violent crime: Lee, 36, was found unconscious, still breathing but with severe injuries and undressed below the waist in Washington Park by "bystanders" on Sept. 16, 2020. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Lee was sexually assaulted and identified blunt force trauma to her head as the cause of her death.

  • Biden to visit Wisconsin next week in first official trip

    President Joe Biden will visit Wisconsin next week for his first official trip as president, participating in a TV town hall from Milwaukee. Biden will take questions at a socially-distanced, invitation-only event hosted by CNN Tuesday night, according to the network. While the Biden administration did not share further details of the trip, the president has been focused heavily on addressing the coronavirus pandemic and passing his COVID-19 relief bill since he was sworn in last month.

  • 'I don't want to come back:' As Trump trial opens, Democrat recalls daughter's fear during riot

    The leader of the Democratic team prosecuting Donald Trump's impeachment trial welled up in tears on Tuesday as he recalled his 24-year-old daughter and son-in-law hiding in fear in the U.S. Capitol during the rampage by the former president's supporters. U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin, now in his third two-year term representing parts of Maryland and a constitutional law expert, was defending the legality of considering impeachment charges against a former president. When he invited his family to witness the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress to certify Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory, Raskin, 58, was also mourning the Dec. 31 death of his 25-year-old son.

  • Ex-Trump aide Paul Manafort cannot be prosecuted in NY following pardon

    New York state's highest court has rejected the Manhattan district attorney's effort to prosecute Paul Manafort, the onetime campaign chairman for former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Jenna Ryan, a Texas real-estate agent charged in the Capitol insurrection, says she 'bought into a lie' and regrets 'everything'

    Ryan, who took a private jet to Washington, told The Washington Post she was "embarrassed" and felt betrayed by former President Donald Trump.

  • WHO expert says coronavirus probably didn't leak from China lab

    A World Health Organization expert said Tuesday that the coronavirus probably didn't leak from a Chinese lab, and most likely spread to humans from some other species, The Associated Press reports. WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek made the statement in a summary of a WHO team's investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. A WHO team visited the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first COVID-19 cases were reported in December 2019, after months of resistance from the Chinese government. China has denied the virus could have leaked from a lab, and suggested, without evidence, that it might have originated elsewhere and reached Wuhan, possibly in imported frozen food packaging. China still won't agree to a fully independent investigation. More stories from theweek.comTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Trump the phone guy is back3 charts that show promising effects of COVID-19 vaccination in Israel

  • Saudi TV: Yemen rebel attack on airport sets plane on fire

    Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Wednesday targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones, causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire, the kingdom's state television reported. The attack threatened to escalate Yemen's grinding war. No one was hurt in the assault, but the damaged passenger plane at Abha airport served as a powerful reminder of the danger that Houthi rebels pose to Saudi Arabia, which nearly six years ago launched a bombing campaign that has devastated the Arab world's poorest country.