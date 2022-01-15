Zynga, maker of 'FarmVille' game, bought out by Take-Two Interactive for $12.7B

The S&P 500's 2022 struggles continued as bank stocks kicked off the fourth-quarter earnings season by reporting mixed numbers.

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testified in front of the Senate Banking Committee as part of his reconfirmation process. Powell said persistently elevated inflation is a signal the U.S. economy "no longer needs or wants" highly accommodative monetary policy measures but added that the "era of very low interest rates" is likely here to stay.

Following Powell's testimony, the U.S. Labor Department reported Wednesday that the consumer price index increased by 7% in December, the highest inflation recorded since 1982. The CPI reading was up 0.5% compared with November and in line with economist estimates.

On Monday, video game developer Take-Two Interactive announced a $12.7 billion buyout of Zynga, maker of popular social media game "FarmVille." The $9.86-per-share buyout price represented a 64% premium to Zynga's previous week's closing share price.

Casino stocks Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts rallied on Friday after the Macau government released a draft of a new bill outlining the license renewal process for Macau casino operators. Macau will maintain a maximum of six total licenses, suggesting it's likely the current six Macau operators will all have their licenses renewed for 10 years.

JPMorgan withdrawal

Shares of U.S. megabank JPMorgan Chase dropped more than 5% on Friday morning after the company reported a fourth quarter earnings beat but cut its 2022 financial guidance and said "inflationary pressures" will increase expenses by 8% this year.

Investors will get more fourth-quarter earnings numbers in the week ahead, including reports from Bank of America, UnitedHealth and Procter & Gamble on Wednesday and Netflix on Thursday.

S&P 500 companies are on track to report full-year 2021 earnings growth of 45.3%, according to FactSet.

Economic numbers

In the week ahead, investors will get key economic updates from Asia on Monday when the National Bureau of Statistics of China releases its fourth-quarter GDP growth estimate and on Friday when the People's Bank of China releases its latest interest rate decision.

