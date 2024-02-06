1 juvenile dead, another critically wounded in shooting in Alexandria Monday night

Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputies responding for the second time Monday to an Alexandria street found a wounded juvenile who later died at a hospital, according to a release.

The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of the next of kin, reads the release.

Deputies first had responded around 6 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 4900 block of Victoria Drive, a street off Bayou Rapides Road across from Alexandria Country Day School.

Evidence of a shooting was found, it reads, and "detectives and Crime Scene Unit also responded to conduct their investigation."

Deputies did find a "person of interest in the incident," 19-year-old Tayshaun Lamar Spearman. According to the release, he was arrested on warrants from the Alexandria Police Department on charges of second-degree murder and armed robbery.

Spearman was booked Monday into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1, where he remains with bail set at $125,000. The sheriff's office booked him on an armed robbery charge.

Another call about shots fired in the same block was received around 11:40 p.m., reads the release.

This time, deputies found the wounded juvenile. The juvenile was taken by Acadian Ambulance to a hospital, where they later died.

Another juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds had been taken to a hospital by a personal vehicle before deputies arrived. That juvenile is in critical condition, reads the release.

Detectives continue to work multiple crime scenes in what was described as "an active, rapidly changing and ongoing investigation."

Spearman previously was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department on second-degree murder and armed robbery charges after an Aug. 4 incident. The victim told police he had been beaten and robbed at gunpoint near Mimosa Drive and Tupelo Court and that the gun had been fired during a struggle.

While police were investigating the armed robbery, they were alerted to a gunshot victim who had arrived at Rapides Regional Medical Center. That person, 18-year-old Don'Tavius Dontrell Ceasor, was identified as being involved with Spearman in the armed robbery.

He died at the hospital.

Spearman, who provided an address in Dallas, was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery with a firearm in October. He filed a motion to have his $550,000 bail reduced, and 9th Judicial District Court Judge Patricia Koch granted a reduction to $50,000 that same month.

She ordered Spearman, then 18, to return to Dallas and stay out of Rapides Parish unless he had court dates. But, according to online Rapides Parish Clerk of Court records, he disobeyed that order.

A filing from Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Brian Cespiva states Spearman was arrested again in the parish about a month later, on Nov. 10, on a charge of possession of an AK-47 assault rifle.

Cespiva is seeking to have Spearman's bond revoked "and/or returned to an amount significantly higher than than the original bond amount of $550,000."

A hearing has been set for March 27.

A spokesman for the Alexandria Police Department said Spearman's bond on the original charges was revoked, which is why he was wanted on the warrants.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 318-473-6727, the main office at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Shooting kills 1 juvenile, wounds another in Alexandria on Monday