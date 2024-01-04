17-year-old Perry High School shooting suspect posted photo on TikTok before shooting

The student identified as the Perry High School shooter posted a photo of himself on TikTok shortly before police say he shot multiple people and then turned the gun on himself.

Dylan Butler, 17, of Perry attended the high school where the shooting happened about 20 minutes before school was scheduled to start Thursday, the first day of school after the winter break. Police said Butler shot six people, including a sixth-grader who died.

Dylan Butler posts on TikTok before shooting

Before the shooting, Butler had posted a selfie on the social media platform of him in a bathroom stall with a blue duffle bag by his feet. The caption read "now we wait."

The TikTok post, which has since been taken down along with Butler's social media accounts, was accompanied by the song "Stray Bullet" by rock group KMFDM. The song infamously was used on the personal website of Eric Harris, one of the shooters of the Columbine High School massacre in 1999.

Butler had more than 250 followers before his account was shut down.

IED found at the school after the shooting

Butler was found in the school of "what appeared to be the shooter with a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Police found and disposed of an IED found in the school. Butler had a pump action shotgun and a small caliber handgun.

Perry High School's principal, Dan Marburger, is reportedly among the victims of Thursday morning's shooting at the school. Police did not release any victim names.

This story will be updated.

José Mendiola is a reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Perry, Iowa, school shooting suspect posted on TikTok before shooting