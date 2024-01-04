Heavy police, medical presence at Perry High School amid reports of shooting
Heavy police and medical presence was at Perry High School early Thursday morning, about 40 miles northwest of downtown Des Moines in Dallas County, after reports of a possible shooting that could include more than one victim.
Streets for several blocks are barricaded and a medical helicopter was seen landing at the school. Police have not confirmed the reason for the response, but media have reported there was a possible shooting.
City spokesperson Chris Cohea said the elementary school nearby is locked down and all students there are being kept in their rooms.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Police at Perry High School in Iowa amid reports of school shooting