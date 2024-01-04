'Our hearts are broken': Kim Reynolds, Iowa officials react to shooting at Perry High School

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and other elected officials are reacting with shock and sadness to a shooting at Perry High School Thursday morning that injured multiple people.

The suspect in the shooting has died of what investigators believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Multiple people were shot at the high school on Thursday morning, about 20 minutes before school was scheduled to start, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said at a news conference.

Here's what Iowa officials are saying.

Gov. Kim Reynolds: 'Our hearts are broken'

Gov. Kim Reynolds said her prayers are with the families in Perry following the shooting.

"Our hearts are broken by this senseless tragedy," Reynolds said in a statement on social media. "Our prayers are with the students, teachers & families of the Perry Community."

"I have been in contact with law enforcement agencies & am continuing to monitor the situation," she added. "I will be joining their press conference today."

Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg: 'Sending heartfelt prayers'

Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg said in a social media post that he is "sending heartfelt prayers for the entire community of Perry."

U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn says he's 'beyond angry' at the shooting

U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn, who represents Perry in Congress, said he was "beyond angry" at the shooting.

“After today’s tragic attack at Perry High School, I’ve remained in close contact with first-responders who have indicated to me that the school is now secure," Nunn said in a statement. "As a parent and community member, I’m beyond angry. My heart, and my commitment to holding those accountable, is with the community of Perry. We have a duty to protect our children, families, and educators."

"I remain in touch with first responders and local leaders in Perry, and I will continue to monitor the situation closely. We will not rest until there is full accountability for this heinous act of violence," Nunn added.

Democratic legislators: 'Our hearts go out to the families'

Senate Minority Leader Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, opened her remarks at a legislative forum Thursday morning by addressing the shooting shortly after 9 a.m.

"I want to start by just extending condolences to those in Perry, Iowa," Jochum said. "I know that we are still waiting for more details on what happened there, but I think I can speak for all the Democrats and actually everybody in the state of Iowa that our hearts go out to the families, whatever has occurred there. And we will wait for more detail on that as well."

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said she didn't want to discuss suggestions for gun policy changes in Iowa without knowing more about what happened in Perry.

"It’s fair to say that at this point we don’t know what’s happening in Perry and so we don’t know what the impact of legislation in this state or gun policy in this state is on what happened in Perry," she said. "So right now we’re focused on monitoring what’s happening there and I’d rather keep the students and the faculty and the families as the focus right now on the Perry incident until we know what happened."

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley: The violence at Perry High School is 'heartbreaking'

Iowa's U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley wrote on social media Thursday that the "Perry community is strong" and pledged to help if additional federal resources were needed.

"Today's appalling violence at Perry HS is heartbreaking," Grassley wrote. "Barbara and I are grateful for quick response by school officials & law enforcement to protect students (and) restore safety."

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst: 'Join us in praying for the safety and recovery of those involved'

"My team is in touch with officials in Dallas County about the heartbreaking situation at Perry High School," Ernst said in a statement shared on social media. "Join us in praying for the safety and recovery of those involved. Thank you to law enforcement for the swift response."

Attorney General Brenna Bird: 'My heart aches for the families'

Attorney General Brenna Bird said she was devastated by the shooting.

"I’m devastated by the senseless and horrific shooting at Perry High School this morning," Bird said in a statement. "As a mother, my heart aches for the families of all students and staff impacted."

"We thank the officers who acted swiftly and courageously to restore safety," Bird added. "And we will continue to work with law enforcement and first responders to offer our support and assistance. Our prayers go out to the students, the teachers, their families, and the entire Perry community."

ISEA: 'Heartbroken by this tragedy'

“We are heartbroken by this tragedy and know that words cannot express the sorrow we feel for the victims and the pain that everyone in the community feels,” said Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek and Vice President Joshua Brown in a statement late Thursday morning.

The two called Perry High School “a place for learning, growth, and friendship.”

“Iowa’s public schools are the heart of all our communities; today, our hearts are shattered,” Beranek and Brown said. “We will continue to be a source of strength for one another during this challenging time, and in the face of this tragedy and so many before it, it is helpful to remember the values that truly bind us together — resilience, hope, and love.”

Iowa Firearms Coalition condemns Perry shooting

Dave Funk, president of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, called for Iowa to improve school security and allow trained school staff to carry guns on school grounds.

"Our prayers are with the Perry community following this morning's act of evil," Funk said in a statement. "Iowa must, finally, harden soft-targets and empower school staff who love their children enough to protect them to do so. Signs don't stop evil, good people do."

Two northwest Iowa schools, in Spirit Lake and Cherokee, previously approved policies allowing trained staff to carry guns within their schools. But the districts later rescinded the policies to prevent being dropped by their insurance carrier.

Iowa House lawmakers passed a bill last year that would have stopped insurers from denying coverage to a district based solely on whether they adopt a policy of allowing staff to be armed. But the bill was not taken up in the Senate and did not become law.

