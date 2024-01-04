Father rushes to Perry High School after getting chilling text from son, who witnessed shooting

People embrace outside the McCreary Community Building where families are being reunited following a shooting at Perry High School on Thursday.

Kevin Shelley was on his job as a garbage truck driver when he got a text from his son about 7:36 a.m. Thursday that filled him with dread: Zander, 15, had witnessed the shooting of the Perry High School principal and had been wounded himself.

"I freaked out. I told the guy that was with me, 'You got to get me back to my (personal) truck now. I got to get to Perry. I am the most scared I've ever been in my whole life,'" Shelly recalled later, talking to reporters near the school's football stadium.

He sped to the school, where his son was waiting.

"The first thing I did when I got out and saw him was give him a big hug," he said.

The boy's injuries turned out to be bullet graze wounds, one on his back, the other on his arm, that drew some blood but otherwise were not serious.

"He's OK," said Shelly, who later took his son to the hospital to be checked.

He gathered Zander and his other son, Zachary, 16, who had been waiting in the parking lot for school to start when the shootings occurred.

"As soon as they got him out of the building the teacher told me I could take both my boys and get the hell out of there," he said.

Zander, he said, told him he had started running as soon as he heard the gunfire. Another student running beside him also was wounded.

"They got into a classroom with a teacher that kept them hidden and safe," Shelly said.

A 16-year resident of Perry, he said he dreaded learning the names of other victims.

"I'm really scared to find out who's here and who's not," he said. "I know a lot of these kids. I coached baseball here for years.

"Everybody always says you don't think it will happen in your school, but it can happen anyway," he said. "People are crazy these days."

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Dad rushes to Perry High School after receiving text from son