Perry community gathers in grief, solidarity after school shootings

At the end of a tough, sad Thursday, Perry residents joined in gatherings throughout the city of about 8,000 to mourn the victims of the high school shootings and show solitary. Officials announced earlier in the afternoon that a sixth grade student was killed. Four other students and the school's principal were injured. The 17-year-old shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Others came to join them. At Crossroads Church, Iowa State Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad of Des Moines shared his story about losing his own son to gun violence, then led the crowd in a call-and-response prayer.

U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn also spoke.

“Tonight, we are all Perry strong,” Nunn said.

Elsewhere, a factory, Progressive Foundry, became a community gathering place, with more than 100 residents on hand to share a meal and service.

Jackson VanKirk, vice president of sales for the foundry, said his wife had inspired the idea.

“Our whole deal was we wanted a place for people and kids specifically, to come and just be together because no one wants to be alone right now,” he said, adding, "I knew Perry would be there for itself. We’ve gone through this before and we’ll find a way through.”

For some who'd been near the tragedy, a sense of disbelief lingered.

Just before the morning bell rang, urging students along to class on their first day back from winter break, the hallways of Perry High School were pierced by the staccato pops of six to seven gunshots, a sound all too familiar in the corridors of American schools.

Then came the dashed off texts to parents. “Shooting.” “Shooter.” “I Love you.” Teachers ushered students into classrooms to shelter in place.

Some six hours later, law enforcement revealed a fuller picture of the horror inside the school: A fellow student, 17-year-old Dylan Butler, had come to school that morning armed with a pump action shotgun, a small-caliber handgun and a rudimentary explosive device. He posted a selfie in a bathroom stall just before the rampage, writing in the caption “now we wait.”

Teachers, students share first-hand accounts of Perry shooting during Thursday night vigils

Ryan Burger, a computer teacher at the high school, told of ushering his students out of the school as the gunshots began.

Burger said teachers routinely go through training to prepare for such emergencies, but that while he was ready for it physically, he wasn't emotionally.

"Every time we had professional development time, we'd be going through this stuff, you never imagine it could happen," he said at a vigil at New Day Assembly of God.

Kylee Hochstetler never made it to school. She was running late when someone called her mother to alert her to the violence.

Kylee, 13, said she saw drones and helicopters overhead, and police officers holding "giant" guns.

"Perry's such a small, and such a nice community that I thought, 'Oh, this won't happen," she said. "Basically everybody knows each other and they all are super nice to each other. So when I saw this going on, I'm like, 'I never saw this coming.'"

At a candlelight vigil at the city's Wiese Park, Bonnie Ikerd, a lifelong resident of Perry, said the prayers would need to continue long past Thursday.

“We just have to stay tight and make sure that we understand that we’re all in this together, but we also have to keep praying for the victims and their families,” she said. “It’s not just about today, let’s think about two, three months later. (We need) to be there for people.”

