'Tonight, we are all Perry strong': Community gatherings bring solace to grieving town

The Perry community came together Thursday evening, just hours after police say a 17-year-old shot six people at the high school before he killed himself.

Community members gather as they honor the victims of a shooting at Perry High School Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, at Wiese Park in Perry.

Vigils were held in the evening at churches, a factory and in a park to mourn the violence, which left a sixth-grader dead. The shooting happened at about 7:37 a.m., 20 minutes before the first day of school after winter break was supposed to start.

Here are scenes from the gatherings.

Progressive Foundry

Tea lights lined tables as Perry students, families and community members gathered for an informal prayer service and meal at the Progressive Foundry factory.

Around 80 were already seated around 4 p.m. More kept coming, with over 100 on hand by the time the service and meal started.

Jackson VanKirk, vice president of sales for the foundry, credited the gathering to his wife, Maddie, who he said told him they should do something for the community.

“I said, ‘What are we going to do?’ She said, 'Maybe we’ll have the kids over and just have some food,' and it started from there,” VanKirk said. “We called Hy-Vee (for the food) and boy, everybody has chipped in. I’m shocked that this many people have come already.”

Sebastian Robles, a senior at Perry High School, was chatting with some of his classmates while waiting for the meal to begin. The first day back at school from winter break had not turned out at all like he expected.

“I woke up this morning and took a shower, tried to look a little decent for the first day back. I was thinking it would be a good day and I woke up to this,” Robles said.

He had just walked into the high school when the shooting happened.

“It just caught me off guard. I was heading in and that’s when I heard the first three shots go off,” Robles said. “I was confused, I didn’t take a second chance to think about it, I just left.”

He ran out the door back to his truck and saw others following.

“I sat there and thought about it for a minute and then Mrs. (Tina) Lutterman came out and said, ‘There’s a shooter in the school, get out of here.’ I just went straight home,” he said.

Zoey Vail, a fellow high school senior, wasn’t at the school yet when the shooting happened.

“You always think about it, but in Perry, Iowa, having a school shooting incident? It’s just crazy to think about,” she said.

Vail was happy to see everyone gathering Thursday afternoon.

“Over the last year and a half, we’ve had a ton of tragedy and I think our community has been as close-knit as it’s ever been,” she said. “This sprung up out of nowhere (at Progressive Foundry) and to have food for everyone, it shows how good of a community we have. And to have a ton of other vigils tonight, I think we’re having an outpouring of support from all over Iowa.”

That was the goal, VanKirk said: to have a place for the community to gather.

“Our whole deal was we wanted a place for people and kids specifically, to come and just be together because no one wants to be alone right now,” he added.

While it had been a hard day, VanKirk was glad to see so many coming together to support the school district and the community.

“I love this town, it’s the best town in the whole world. I knew Perry would be there for itself, we’ve gone through this before and we’ll find a way through,” he said.

Crossroads Church

https://twitter.com/i/status/1743084135814463965

Iowa State Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad of Des Moines joined the crowd of Perry residents in the sanctuary at the end of a tough, sad day, sharing his story about losing his own son to gun violence.

He led them in a call-and-response prayer as they repeated his words: "But together, we will heal with our pain. Together, we will stand. Together, because you are my brothers and my sisters, and we are a family, in this, together."

U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn also spoke.

“Tonight, we are all Perry strong,” Nunn said, adding that tomorrow, everyone will wake up and realize there’s more work to be done.

Senior Pastor Rick Gates led the service, telling residents he had met with Gov. Kim Reynolds, who told him she had wanted to attend.

Download the free Des Moines Register app and turn on notifications to follow continuing coverage of this story. Also sign up for the Daily Briefing to get the biggest updates directly in your inbox each morning.

This breaking news coverage is being provided for free as a service to the community. Subscribe to the Des Moines Register to support the local journalists covering this story.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Resident gather in support after Perry High School shootings