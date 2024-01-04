Shooting at Perry High School: What we know

An active shooting incident was reported at Perry High School on Thursday morning, Jan. 4, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said at a news conference.

Unfortunately, Iowa has a history of school shootings.

When did the shooting occur?

The shooting started at about 7:37 a.m., authorities said, around 20 minutes before school began at Perry High School.

High school students were evacuated to Perry Lutheran Homes and the Iowa National Guard Armory.

All staff have been released to go home, according to a message sent on the districtwide communications system.

Has a suspect been identified?

Police have identified the suspected shooter, but did not release any additional details on the suspect.

The suspect has died of what investigators believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

Was anyone injured in the shooting?

Infante said there are multiple injuries but "it's still unclear exactly how many are injured and what the extent of those are."

UnityPoint Health officials confirmed two gunshot victims from Perry High School were transported via ambulance to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines Thursday morning following the incident.

Two teachers said Dan Marburger, the principal of the high school, was shot.

