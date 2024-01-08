18 Athens anniversaries, milestones we'll be marking in 2024

Now that we have said goodbye to 2023 and are looking at what 2024 has to offer, Athens will see a variety of milestones and anniversaries. From an iconic venue burning down to a major music festival to the anniversaries of well-known local businesses, here's a list of some of the upcoming milestones in Athens in 2024:

Creature Comforts opens 10 years ago in 2014

Creature Comforts brewery opened in the former Snow Tire location on West Hancock Avenue in 2014. Since then, the brewery has become B-Corp certified, is affiliated with two nonprofits and hosts the Athens Farmers Market throughout the year on Wednesdays. Creature Comforts has grown from a small, independent brewery to a national name, with a taproom in Los Angeles and growing distribution of its beloved beers.

Georgia Theatre burned down 15 years ago in 2009

FILE - This 2009 photo taken inside the charred interior of the Georgia Theatre in Athens, Ga. shows "Athens Burning" documentary co-director Andrew Haynes standing amid the debris.

The iconic Georgia Theatre burned down on June 19, 2009. According to the Athens Banner-Herald in 2014, "investigators said was likely caused by a cigarette or a shorted-out fan, destroyed the building, according to reports from the time." A 2011 documentary, "Athens Burning" chronicles the fire, and features interviews from former Athens-Clarke County mayors Heidi Davison and Gwen O’Looney to local legends Vic Chesnutt, Bruce Hampton and Todd Nance.

Super Jam IV happened 30 years ago in 1994

Super Jam IV happened in 1994, thirty years ago. It is the last Super Jam. Here's a flyer from the first Super Jam in 1991.

Super Jam, a concert of jam bands, started in 1991 by J.R. Green, who said he was approached by representatives of UGA's Polo Club when he owned the Rockfish Palace to put on a show at the Mt. Vernon Polo Grounds that will draw attention to UGA's polo team. He immediately thought to headline Widespread Panic since they last played at his club. It soon ballooned to a larger event once Allgood, another jam band, got on board via the Georgia Theatre owner Kyle Pilgrim, and then when the event was sponsored by Budweiser. The last Super Jam was in 1994 and was discontinued due to logistical complications, according to Green.

Jittery Joe’s opens 30 years ago in 1994

FILE - Jittery Joe's roaster Charley Mustard examines the green unposted coffee after it has spent two weeks being rolled by hand inside the rye barrel at the Jittery Joe's coffee roster in Athens on April 25, 2023.

Starting out on Washington St. next to the 40 Watt in 1994, Jittery Joe's has grown into a well-known and widespread brand with over a dozen cafe locations. The roaster and coffee shop features over 35 coffees ranging from Ethiopia, Nicaragua and Guatemala, to blends such as "Traveling Joe," "Widespread Panic," and a new one, "Pete's Groovy Brew."

The Athens Land Trust established 30 years ago in 1994

The nonprofit provides affordable housing, land conservation, sustainable agriculture, education and empowerment, youth development, neighborhood sustainability and housing counseling for Athenians with the aim to "combine the tools of conservation land trusts with those of community land trusts to create healthy neighborhoods across Athens and the state of Georgia," according to its website.

Over 1,500 streakers ran on campus 50 years ago

Traipsing from Myers Hall to Reed Hall, more than 1,500 streakers ran through campus with over 12,000 onlookers, as reported by the Athens Banner-Herald. Apparently some streakers were arrested even though they followed the agreement between them and the City of Athens Police to stay on UGA's campus. The mass streak is part of a string of streaks that occurred in cities throughout Georgia, such as Albany, Americus and Augusta.

Stegeman Coliseum opens 60 years ago in 1964

Originally called the Georgia Coliseum, Stegeman Coliseum is home to UGA men's and women's basketball and gymnastics teams. It was named after Herman James Stegeman in 1996 for his contributions to the athletic programs at UGA. The coliseum has undergone major renovations, especially recently totaling $20 million. It hosted the rhythmic gymnastics and preliminary volleyball games during the 1996 Summer Olympics.

The U.S. Navy Supply Corps School moves to Athens 70 years ago in 1954

"At this school newly commissioned Navy Supply Corps officers receive basic training in leadership, retail operations, disbursing, food service, data processing, and inventory management to prepare them for their roles as 'The Navy's Business Managers' afloat and ashore," according to its historical marker. The school bounced around several locations before finding a home in Athens. The school moved to Providence, Rhode Island in 2010, and now the location houses the Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership and the UGA College of Public Health.

St. Joseph Catholic Parish School opened 75 years ago in 1949

St. Joseph Catholic Parish School is an accredited private Catholic school that offers classes for pre-K to eighth grade students.

Sanford Stadium opens 95 years ago in 1929

FILE - Sanford Stadium before Georgia-Kentucky football game on Oct. 7, 2023. The stadium was built 95 years ago in 1929.

Named after then-UGA President Steadman Sanford, the construction of Sanford Stadium in 1929 cost $300,000, with a 30,000 seat capacity. Sanford lobbied 300 fans across the state to spend $1,000 each to pay for the costs, as reported by Athens Banner-Herald columnist Loran Smith. The stadium has gone through many renovations and upgrades, such as the first expansion in 1949, making way for 36,000 seats. More recently, the stadium added more concession stands, bigger bathrooms and a new sensory room as part of the two phases of renovations.

Union Baptist Institute consolidation occurred 100 years ago in 1924

The Jeruel Academy consolidated with three other institutions to form the Union Baptist Institute, according to its historical marker. The academy educated Black youth in English, Greek, Latin, French, history, mathematics, public speaking, agriculture, sewing, cooking, music and printing. The institution dissolved in 1956 following desegregation and the consolidation of the local public school system. The historical marker by the Georgia Historical Society is located near UGA campus at Pope and Baxter streets.

Reese Street School opened 110 years ago in 1914

FILE - The historic Reese Street School in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. The school for Black students opened 100 years ago in 1914.

The Reese Street School was Georgia's first four-year public school for Black students, according to its historical marker. The school offered Latin, Greek, literature, history, chemistry and physics, according to its historical marker. The school's name changed to Athens High and Industrial School in 1916, and then to Burney-Harris Lyons High School in 1964. Here's a photo gallery of the historic Reese Street School.

The courthouse is built 110 years ago in 1914

FILE - The Athens Clarke-County Courthouse was built 110 years ago in 1914.

Due to growth within the county in the early 1900s, the county officials chose a new location away from the original Prince Avenue location for a new courthouse in 1913, according to the courthouse's website. The current Athens-Clarke County Courthouse took about a year to establish (taking over a blacksmith shop), and cost $219,000 to build. Here's a slideshow of the courthouse through the years.

City Hall is built 120 years ago in 1904

FILE - City Hall in Athens, Ga.

City Hall houses the mayor's office along with several government agencies. Renovations have been made since 1904, but in particular, the clock tower and the metal eagle have recently undergone major renovations, according to the City Hall's website. It took a year to rebuild the clock tower and about three weeks to repair the eagle.

The Georgia Railroad Company formed 130 years ago in 1834

The first railroad in Georgia, the Georgia Railroad Company, was established at Athenian James Camak's house on Meigs Street, according to its historical marker. The railroad connected Athens' manufacturers to Augusta and the Savannah River. The Camak house has an historical marker by the Georgia Historical Commission, Department of Natural Resources at the intersection Meigs and Finley streets in Athens.

The first class at UGA graduates 220 years ago in 1804

At a commencement ceremony in front of Old College, ten men received their bachelor's degrees on May 31, 1804, 20 years after the Georgia General Assembly gifted 40,000 acres of land to build UGA. Each graduating student gave remarks, usually in Latin or Greek, according to the UGA Alumni Department of Classics.

The Georgia legislature earmarked 40,000 acres of land to form UGA 240 years ago in 1784

After the Georgia legislature gifted 40,000 acres of land to build UGA, Abraham Baldwin, the first president of UGA, wrote the charter to establish UGA. The charter claimed that "an educated citizenry is essential to a free government, that government has a responsibility to see that its citizens receive an education, and that all people—not just the wealthy and privileged—have a right to education," according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia. The Georgia legislature approved of the charter on January 27, 1785, making UGA the first state-chartered university in the country.

Gen. Elijah Clarke moved to Georgia 250 years ago

Clarke County, Georgia is named after Gen. Elijah Clarke who played a central role in Georgia during the Revolutionary War. He died on Dec. 15, 1799.

Clarke County is named after Gen. Elijah Clarke who played a central role in Georgia during the Revolutionary War. After moving to Georgia in 1774, he led American forces as a colonel against the British in battles at Alligator Creek, Kettle Creek, Musgrove’s Mill, Fish Dam, Blackstock's, Long Cane, Beatties Mill and two sieges at Augusta, the last one successful, according to his historical marker in Lincoln County, Georgia. The Daughters of the American Revolution erected a statue on Broad Street in 1904 in his honor.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens, Ga. milestones in 2024: Creature Comforts turns 10, more