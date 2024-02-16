2 juveniles charged in Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting that killed 1, injured 22

One was killed and 22 were injured in a shooting at a parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Two juveniles were charged in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and 22 wounded at a parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory, police said Friday.

The two face charges of "gun-related and resisting arrest charges." Authorities said "additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues.”

The two are being held in the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center, according to Jackson County Family Court.

The shooting broke out around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the midst of the crowd of more than 1 million people gathered for the celebration in front of Kansas City's Union Station. The violence left 22 people aged 8-47 suffering from gunshot wounds and killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a beloved mother of two and local DJ.

Police released other person they'd detained after authorities determined they were not involved, Kansas City police officer Alayna Gonzalez told USA TODAY. Gonzalez said officers are working with juvenile prosecutors to “review investigative findings and determine applicable charges."

More than 800 security and law enforcement personnel were present at the parade. Officials recovered several weapons after the shooting.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting charges filed against 2 juveniles