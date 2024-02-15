Kansas City shooting victim Lisa Lopez-Galvan remembered as advocate for Tejano music community

A popular DJ for a Tejano music show known for championing the form of music to others was the lone victim in the shooting after a dispute broke out as the celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs was winding down.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 43, was shot and killed as crowds were leaving the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory rally. More than 20 others were also shot Wednesday afternoon near Kansas City's historic Union Station.

Lopez-Galvan is being remembered as an artistic leader and community advocate, who went out of her way to elevate Latino performers and musicians, including on her local radio show.

"She went to bat for people and tried to help push their music to other stations as well," said Kelly Dougherty, director of development and communication for KKFI, where Lopez-Galvan worked.

Lopez-Galvan was a big Chiefs fan, loved Kansas City and adored its people, Dougherty told USA TODAY. The Tejano DJ was at Wednesday's parade in downtown Kansas City with several relatives, including children, the radio director said.

"Lisa was there because she loved the team, and she is part of this community," she said. "She wanted to be part of the celebration that a million people were at."

Volunteer radio host Lisa Lopez-Galvan is being remembered as a fierce advocate for Kansas City's Tejano music community. She was shot and killed while performing as a DJ at the Chief's Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

On Thursday, city officials also spoke of Lopez-Galvan's role in the local music scene.

"We are still learning about her but know she is beloved by many," Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a press conference.

As more information about Wednesday's victims has come out, Dougherty said, she's learned several of Lopez-Galvan's family members were among those shot.

"They’re in stable condition from my understanding," Dougherty told USA TODAY.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, right, with her radio co-host Tommy Andrade. Lopez-Galvan, 43, was shot and killed Wednesday, Feb. 14 while performing as a DJ at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade celebration.

Lopez-Galvan was beloved, 'vibrant' local Tejano radio host

Lopez-Galvan was a volunteer programmer and host at Kansas City's KKFI radio station, and began co-hosting the show a Taste of Tejano in 2022, according to the station's website.

She first agreed to take the role "just to get the music out there," Dougherty, 52, said.

Lopez-Galvan could be found at the station every Tuesday evening behind the host microphone, and she brought her own vibrancy to every interaction at KKFI, Dougherty said.

"She was an incredibly vibrant and wonderful person, and we’re just gutted completely," she said.

