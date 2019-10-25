2020 Vision: Biden draws fire from Sanders for flip-flop on PAC donations

Welcome to 2020 Vision, the Yahoo News column covering the presidential race. Reminder: There are 101 days until the Iowa caucuses and 375 days until the 2020 presidential election.

Biden says he'll accept super-PAC cash after vowing to reject it

In an interview that will air on CBS’s “60 Minutes” Sunday, former Vice President Joe Biden was pressed about his campaign’s last financial filing with the Federal Election Commission, which showed it has less than $9 million in cash on hand — putting it well behind the $34 million and $26 million that Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, respectively, have in the bank.

“How do you compete against that?” asked “CBS Evening News” host Norah O’Donnell.

“I just flat beat them,” Biden replied. “We’re on a course to do extremely well. I’m not worried about being able to fund this campaign. I really am not, truly.”

The “60 Minutes” interview was conducted before the Biden campaign announced, in a reversal, that it would now accept donations from super-PACs. Previously its policy was to refuse them.

Biden’s fundraising situation is precarious because he doesn’t have the same broad base of donor support as some of his rivals. Just 38 percent of the $22 million he raised in the first half of the year came from donations of $200 or less. That is compared with 77 percent from small donors for Sanders and 67 percent for Warren. Donors are allowed to give only $2,800 to each primary candidate, meaning donors who give smaller amounts can donate again, while candidates whose supporters max out early might face trouble later.

Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, defended the move, saying, “Those who are dedicated to defeating Donald Trump are organizing in every way permitted by current law.”

That’s a marked contrast from April, when both Biden and Bedingfield declared that the campaign would not welcome support from super-PACs.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. To speak to the middle class, we need to reject the super-PAC system,” Biden tweeted. “That’s exactly what this campaign is doing.”

The campaign manager for Sanders, who has based both of his presidential campaigns around rejecting cash from big-money donors, bashed Biden in an email Friday.

“Joe Biden’s campaign lacks grassroots enthusiasm,” Faiz Shakir wrote in a message to supporters. “It just does. And racing around the country collecting $2,800 checks isn’t enough. He needs bigger checks. Checks with more zeroes at the end.”

In January 2018, Biden claimed that he was the one who told Sanders not to accept money from corporate PACs.

“I sat with Bernie,” said Biden in a PBS interview. “I’m the guy that told him, you shouldn’t accept any money from a super-PAC, because people can’t possibly trust you. How will a middle-class guy accept you if you accept money?”

Biden was also asked by O’Donnell whether he still considers himself the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination.

“I know I’m the frontrunner,” Biden said. “But look, this is a marathon.”

‘My children are not going to sit in on Cabinet meetings’

In the same interview, Biden said President Trump’s decision to install his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner in official administration roles was “simply improper” and vowed not to do the same if elected.

“Look, I wasn’t raised to go after the children. Their actions speak for themselves,” Biden said. “I can just tell you this, that if I’m president, get elected president, my children are not going to have offices in the White House. My children are not going to sit in on Cabinet meetings.”

Biden continued: “It’s just simply improper, because you should make it clear to the American public that everything you’re doing is for them.”