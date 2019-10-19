Ocasio-Cortez throws her support to Bernie Sanders

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez officially announced her backing of Sen. Bernie Sanders for president on Saturday, calling him an inspiration for her own grassroots campaign.

Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., lauded as a superstar among progressives, received a raucous reception from the crowd at Queensbridge Park, in Queens, N.Y., as she outlined her working-class upbringing and the effect of Sanders’s 2016 primary campaign. She decried the atmosphere in Congress, arguing that there is a push within its halls to get legislators to abandon the working class.

“It wasn't until I heard of a man by the name of Bernie Sanders,” said Ocasio-Cortez, talking about her previous job as a bartender, “that I began to question and assert and recognize my inherent value as a human being that deserves health care, housing, education and a living wage.”

Ocasio-Cortez introduced Sanders as her “tio” (uncle in Spanish), and he emerged to AC/DC’s “Back in Black.” The New York City legislator was the last in a long series of speakers tasked with giving their official stamp of approval to Sanders, who is recovering from a recent heart attack. Critics have called into question the vitality of his campaign, once again bringing the touchy question of age and fitness to the center of the primary debate. Yet supporters at the rally, who lined up in rows shaking “Bernie 2020” signs as singer-songwriter Max serenaded the crowd, remained unflinching to their candidate.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders in Queens, N.Y. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

“I’m here to tell you Bernie’s back,” Sanders’s wife, Jane, said among “Bernie” chants from the crowd, "and he is healthy, and he’s more than ready to continue his lifelong struggle to fight for the working people of America.”

“Well, what about his health?” asked liberal filmmaker Michael Moore, criticizing the media coverage of Sanders. “How about we talk about the health of this planet? That’s the health I care about. What about the health of the kids in Flint, Michigan? Talk about that on cable news.”

Moore added: “The only heart attack we should be talking about is the one Wall Street is going to have when Bernie Sanders is president of the United States.”

The endorsement caps off Sanders's return to the trail following the heart attack earlier this month and suspending his campaign to heal. On Tuesday evening, Sanders was in the middle of a vigorous debate performance when multiple outlets began to report the news that Ocasio-Cortez was set to endorse him. Minutes after the debate, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota announced that she had endorsed Sanders, giving the campaign a boost from two congresswomen of color under the age of 40.

“People supporting him is a huge thing,” said Sarah Heidtmann of Rocky Point, N.Y. “There’s a media narrative of ‘Bernie Bro’ culture. Ocasio-Cortez endorsing him … breaks that narrative that people of color, women don’t support him.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez clasps hands with Sen. Bernie Sanders after introducing Sanders during the rally on Saturday. (Photo: AP/Mary Altaffer)

Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders are both self-described democratic socialists. Ocasio-Cortez, who now represents parts of Queens and the Bronx, was an organizer for Sanders’s run for the Democratic nomination in 2016 before launching her own insurgent campaign for the House in 2018. Her district is also near the country’s largest public housing development, the state’s dirtiest power plant and the site where Amazon was set to build its HQ2 until pushback from activists and some local leaders, including Ocasio-Cortez, caused the company to pull out of the deal.