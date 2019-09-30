'2020 Vision' Monday: Kate McKinnon is running again on 'SNL' — this time as Elizabeth Warren. How the new season's cast could shape the primary

Welcome to “2020 Vision,” the Yahoo News column covering the presidential race with one key takeaway every weekday and a wrap-up each weekend. Reminder: There are 126 days until the Iowa caucuses and 400 days until the 2020 election.

Over the weekend, various 2020 Democrats fanned out to various early primary states, where they made various cases for their candidacies. In Oakland, Calif., Kamala Harris was railing against the perception that she lacks “electability.” In South Carolina, Elizabeth Warren was courting black voters. And in New Hampshire, Bernie Sanders was breakfasting with Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez before addressing college students.

But the real 2020 action might have been Saturday night on NBC.

“Saturday Night Live” returned this weekend for its 45th season, renewing a tradition of lampooning presidents (and would-be presidents) that stretches back to the show’s earliest days. In a sharp 10-minute sketch, cast members and guest stars playing the various Democratic candidates “united together and decided,” in the words of Cecily Strong, portraying CNN anchor Erin Burnett, to “handle the impeachment the only way they know how — with a muddled 10-person town hall debate.”

The real candidates took notice.

“That girl being played by @MayaRudolph on @nbcsnl?” Harris gamely tweeted. “That girl was me” — repeating the line she used to skewer Joe Biden in an exchange about school busing during the first Democratic debate, which was the basis of the sketch in which Rudolph appeared.

From left, Larry David as Bernie Sanders, Woody Harrelson as Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris on "Saturday Night Live" on Sept. 28. (Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) More

“Interesting that @nbcsnl decided to cut one candidate out of this sketch,” complained Julián Castro’s press secretary, Sawyer Hackett. “Could you not find a Latino actor to play @JulianCastro?”

Presidential hopefuls aren’t wrong to keep tabs on how “SNL” is (or isn’t) caricaturing them. For much of its history, “SNL” has powerfully shaped public perception of the personalities of our presidents. Today, millions of Americans remember Gerald Ford as the doofus who looked like Chevy Chase and tripped over his own feet. Jimmy Carter is that Dan Aykroyd-like figure delivering smooth technocratic answers to citizen questions on live radio. George H.W. Bush is a vague, feckless Dana Carvey shaking his head and saying “Na ga da it.” And so on.

The internet, meanwhile, has only enhanced the political potency of “SNL.” Now that its funniest moments can go viral, the show has the power to define candidates much earlier and more indelibly than ever. Just look at what Tina Fey did to Sarah Palin: Research has shown that in 2008, Republicans and independents who watched Fey spoof John McCain’s running mate were more likely than nonviewers to see her negatively.

So what did we learn from the first round of 2020 impersonations? Should the candidates be afraid?

For most of those polling in the single digits, the answer is yes. Dismissed by Strong’s Burnett character as the “guy who tragically misread our enthusiasm for him,” Beto O’Rourke (Alex Moffat) was portrayed as a pathetic Gen X lightweight (“Thanks for, like, still having me around, this is rad!”) desperate to show off his “eighth-grade Spanish.” Andrew Yang (Bowen Yang, no relation) complained that he’s “literally giving free money to people and I’m still in sixth place.” Cory Booker (Chris Redd) was a bug-eyed, low-polling oddball who was allotted only five words before Burnett (Strong) allowed him to “leave now to beat traffic.” A slowly gyrating Marianne Williamson (Chloe Fineman) appeared via “astral projection” and offered to “trap” Donald Trump’s “soul inside this crystal.” Pete Buttigieg (Colin Jost) confirmed the pronunciation of his name.