If Bernie Sanders is stuck in D.C. for an impeachment trial, AOC could campaign for him

Welcome to 2020 Vision, the Yahoo News column covering the presidential race. Reminder: There are 87 days until the Iowa caucuses and 361 days until the 2020 presidential election.

With the prospect of an impeachment trial in the Senate looming, the five senators remaining in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination are preparing for what is likely an unwanted obligation just weeks before the first votes of the 2020 contest are cast. They’ll be stuck in Washington, while their rivals vigorously campaign in Iowa and New Hampshire.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week told her colleagues to begin drafting articles of impeachment against Trump for his “failure to faithfully execute the law” in his dealings with Ukraine.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold its second public impeachment hearing Monday. If the Democrat-led House approves articles of impeachment against Trump, they would be sent over to the Republican-controlled Senate for a trial that would likely begin in January.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is introduced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a campaign rally in Queens, N.Y., in October. (Photo: Mary Altaffer/AP) More

Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet would serve as jurors in a trial that, if history is any indication, could last five weeks or more and require them (by rule) to be in attendance up to six days a week — effectively sidelining them from the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3 and the New Hampshire primary on Feb. 11. Trump has suggested he would like former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff among other witnesses to testify, and Senate Republicans have talked openly about a prolonged trial disrupting the race.

“How long do presidential candidates want to be here on the floor of the Senate, instead of in Iowa and New Hampshire?" Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell mused to reporters last month.

Sanders, though, may have a secret weapon sitting in the other chamber: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who endorsed the self-described democratic socialist in October and has already campaigned with him in Iowa.

“You know, it's certainly a consideration,” Ocasio-Cortez told BuzzFeed News when asked recently if she would stump for Sanders if there’s a Senate trial. “I haven't made any hard commitments but ... I think it’s a possibility and it’s certainly something that I’m open to.”

Warren goes after Bloomberg on his own turf

Sen. Elizabeth Warren welcomed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to the race, happy to use the billionaire as a foil for her plan for a tax on wealth. In the 12 days since he declared his candidacy, Bloomberg has already spent tens of millions of dollars — a small fraction of his estimated $50 billion in net worth — on a national ad campaign.

But Warren launched a new ad as well.

The ad, which ran only once in New York on the Bloomberg-owned Bloomberg TV, discusses Warren’s proposed wealth tax on the richest Americans. It includes footage of both Bloomberg and hedge fund magnate Leon Cooperman, who teared up on CNBC last month when discussing Warren’s plans and what he called the “vilification of billionaires.” In response, the Warren campaign began to sell mugs with a “Billionaire Tears” label.

I guess some billionaires figured it'd be a lot cheaper to spend a few hundred million to buy the American presidency than paying their fair share in a #WealthTax so that everyone can succeed. I put an ad on Bloomberg TV to let them know—I'm not backing down from this fight. pic.twitter.com/cULpOZYKoh — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 4, 2019

Warren also attacked Bloomberg in an interview this week on Bloomberg TV.