2020 Vision: There are 14 white male Dems running for president. So why should Kamala Harris settle for veep?

2020 Vision, the Yahoo News column covering the presidential race. Reminder: There are 262 days until the Iowa caucuses and 535 days until the 2020 presidential election.

Not so ‘woke’

And then there were 14.

The ranks of white, male Democrats who seem to have surveyed the party’s sprawling primary field and concluded that America clearly needs another president who looks like them continued to expand this week. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio followed in the footsteps of other little-known white dudes such as Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, California Rep. Eric Swalwell, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, launching their own late-breaking presidential bids.

Bullock and de Blasio’s back-to-back announcements mean that a full 61 percent of the comically vast 23-person Democratic lineup is now made up of white men after the groundbreaking early weeks of the contest, when most of the candidates were women and/or people of color.

Some Democrats were not rejoicing at the news of de Blasio’s candidacy, in particular. “I have no idea what the mayor is doing,” one operative told Yahoo News. “Delusional,” said another.

Yet as skeptical as Democrats may be, few have suggested that the latest white guys to declare would be better suited to serve as vice president than as commander in chief.

That dubious honor, it seems, has so far been reserved for candidates of color — black women in particular.

After 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was floated by associates of former Vice President Joe Biden as a possible out-of-the-gate ticket mate — a proposition that Abrams swatted aside, saying, “You don’t run for second place” — the VP speculation has intensified around the only black woman already running for president: California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a campaign stop in Las Vegas, May 16, 2019. (Photo: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun/AP) More

What started over the winter as a “whisper campaign,” according to Politico, has “rapidly” transformed into “national narrative,” with members of the Congressional Black Caucus pitching the pair as a “dream ticket” earlier this week.

“I think [Biden’s] going to look to balance his ticket so that the ticket itself is more appealing,” said Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md. “It wouldn’t surprise me if he picked a woman of color.”

Reports say Team Harris finds the talk “infuriating,” privately venting that “it’s demeaning to a woman of color and perpetuates an unfair critique that she’s somehow not prepared for the job she’s actually seeking.” Her people have a point: Almost no one is making the same argument about, say, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has never won statewide office (Harris has won twice) and who is trailing the senator in national polls and fundraising — not to mention the dozen other white men who also lag behind her.

Even so, the Harris-for-VP talk highlights a very real issue for Democrats going forward. The party’s base is disproportionately black and brown, and increasingly young, progressive and female. Biden, the frontrunner, is none of those things. If he continues to dominate the polls — a big if, considering that Iowa is still nine months away — then he will eventually come under tremendous pressure to ensure that his ticket reflects the party he seeks to lead. The same pressure would apply to any of the other white guys angling to take Biden’s place should he stumble.

For her part, Harris’s counterargument is that Democrats who are anxious about losing to Donald Trump and shopping for so-called electability need to shake the outdated (and likely biased) assumption that the only way to win is by putting a white man at the top of their ticket.