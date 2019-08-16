2020 Vision: Trump gets surprise Log Cabin Republicans endorsement

President Trump points to a supporter at a campaign rally in Manchester, N.H., on Thursday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Welcome to 2020 Vision, the Yahoo News column covering the presidential race. Reminder: There are 171 days until the Iowa caucuses and 445 days until the 2020 presidential election.

Log Cabin Republicans back Trump

During the 2016 election, Log Cabin Republicans, the conservative LGBT organization, declined to endorse Donald Trump for president, even after Trump's vow, at the Republican convention, to “do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens from violence and oppression.”

Since taking office, Trump and his administration have effectively rolled back rights for the LGBT community, reinstating a ban on transgender troops from serving in the U.S. military; reversing departmental protections against discrimination against transgender people; banning the flying of pride flags at U.S. embassies; and siding with a Colorado baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

This month, the Department of Labor promulgated a draft rule that would allow government contractors to discriminate against LGBT employees on religious grounds.

That's why it was a surprise on Friday when the group — which normally waits until after the conventions to endorse a candidate — announced its endorsement of Trump's reelection bid.

In an op-ed for the Washington Post, Log Cabin Republicans chairman Robert Kabel and vice chair Jill Homan credited Trump with "removing gay rights as a wedge issue from the old Republican playbook" and "taking bold actions that benefit the LGBTQ community."

"He has committed to end the spread of HIV/AIDS in 10 years, through the use of proven science, medicine and technology to which we now have access," they wrote. "Trump has used the United States’ outsize global influence to persuade other nations to adopt modern human rights standards, including launching an initiative to end the criminalization of homosexuality."

"While we do not agree with every policy or platform position presented by the White House or the Republican Party," they added, "we share a commitment to individual responsibility, personal freedom and a strong national defense."

Trump has courted the support of evangelical leaders such as Franklin Graham, John Hagee and Jerry Falwell Jr., who stridently denounce homosexuality as a sin. He appointed Falwell to a task force on education policy.

Log Cabin Republicans endorsed John McCain in 2008 and Mitt Romney in 2012.

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke at a campaign relaunch in El Paso on Thursday. (Photo: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images) More

Beto’s reboot

After the deadly mass shooting in El Paso earlier this month, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke returned to his hometown, where he was met by both grieving families and mounting calls for him to end his presidential run and return to the Lone Star State.

"Texas needs you," the Houston Chronicle said in an editorial calling for him to drop his bid for the Democratic nomination and focus his efforts on the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican John Cornyn.

Instead, O'Rourke delivered what his aides called a “major address to the nation” in El Paso on Thursday morning, recasting his campaign as a direct effort to hold President Trump accountable for gun violence.

"I've got to tell you, there's some part of me — and it's a big part of me — that wants to stay here and be with my family and be with my community," O'Rourke said. "There have even been some who suggested that I stay in Texas and run for Senate. But that would not be good enough for this community. That would not be good enough for El Paso. That would not be good enough for this country.”