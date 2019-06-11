For Pride Month, Trump has nothing to be proud of, activists say

During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump presented himself as breaking from Republican orthodoxy and serving as a protector of LGBT citizens, earning a story in the New York Times with the headline “Donald Trump’s More Accepting Views on Gay Issues Set Him Apart in G.O.P.”

“As your president, I will do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens from the violence and oppression of a hateful foreign ideology,” Trump vowed in his Republican nomination acceptance speech. But since taking the oath, he has effectively rolled back rights for a community that saw great progress in the previous administration.

“From day one of Donald Trump and [Vice President] Mike Pence’s administration, they’ve targeted the rights and dignity of LGBT people,” Sarah McBride, national press secretary at Human Rights Campaign, told Yahoo News. “This has become one of if not the most explicitly anti-LGBT administrations in modern American history.”

“The Obama administration was the single most inclusive presidency transgender people have experienced in our country’s history,” Gillian Branstetter, a spokesperson for the National Center for Transgender Equality told Yahoo News. “They listened to the needs of our community and heeded the counsel of the medical community and researchers in fields ranging from health care to education to service in the military.”

When Trump officially recognized June as Pride Month in a tweet at the end of May, he called for the country to “stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation.”

He also invited other nations to join in his newly launched “global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality.”

“The words are very hollow,” Diana Flynn, litigation director of Lambda Legal, told Yahoo News. “Nobody in the LGBT community who’s felt the force of his efforts to marginalize them and promote discrimination against them is going to be fooled by those hollow words.”

“Every instance where Donald Trump has expressed support for the LGBT community, has been just words,” said McBride. “His actions speak much louder than a single tweet.”

Below are some of the actions taken by the Trump administration that LGBT activists say undermine their cause.





Banned pride flags

The Obama White House was lit in rainbow colors after the 2015 Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage, but the Trump administration has restricted American embassies from flying rainbow flags on their flagpoles in honor of LGBT Pride Month.

Under the Obama administration, rainbow flags could be flown at embassies if approved by ambassadors or chiefs of missions, as long as they were smaller than and positioned below American flags. The Trump administration changed the policy to require high-level approval from the State Department to fly pride flags at embassies. It has rejected all requests to do so, confirmed Pence, saying in an interview that only “one flag should fly.”





Reinstated transgender military ban

In July 2017, Trump announced via Twitter that he was banning transgender troops from serving in the military, citing medical costs and disruptions, although a 2016 study found that health care for transgender troops made up at most 0.13 percent of the overall military health care budget. The Supreme Court allowed this reversal of an Obama-era policy that affected thousands of enlisted Americans. The Department of Defense has said the policy is not a ban since troops could serve as long as they presented as their birth sex, but new recruits who’ve undergone gender transition will be rejected, and transitioning is not allowed while in the service.