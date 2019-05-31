2020 Vision: Where every candidate stands on Trump's impeachment

President Trump talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday. (Photo: Evan Vucci/AP)

Welcome to 2020 Vision, the Yahoo News column covering the presidential race. Reminder: There are 248 days until the Iowa caucuses and 521 days until the 2020 presidential election.

After last month’s release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., became the first major 2020 Democratic candidate to call for President Trump’s impeachment. Few were ready to join her. But more are now, following Mueller’s public statement emphasizing his office could not conclude that Trump had not committed a crime.

Below is an updated list of where every candidate stands on the impeachment issue.

Should Congress launch an impeachment inquiry into President Trump?

Yes

• Cory Booker: “Robert Mueller’s statement makes it clear: Congress has a legal and moral obligation to begin impeachment proceedings immediately.”

• Pete Buttigieg: “This is as close to an impeachment referral as it gets. Robert Mueller could not clear the president, nor could he charge him — so he has handed the matter to Congress, which alone can act to deliver due process and accountability.”

• Julián Castro: “I think it would be perfectly reasonable for Congress to open up impeachment hearings against President Trump.”

• John Delaney: “If we continue to allow this President to be unchecked and manipulate the truth, we will forever alter our Democracy for the worse.”

• Kirsten Gillibrand: “It’s time for Congress to begin impeachment hearings and follow the facts. Robert Mueller clearly expects Congress to exercise its constitutional authority and take steps that he could not.”

• Kamala Harris: “We need to start impeachment proceedings. It’s our constitutional obligation.”

• John Hickenlooper: “I think we have to begin an impeachment inquiry and that doesn’t mean we’re going to impeach President Trump tomorrow or maybe ever, but I think we do have an obligation to follow where the facts lead.”

• Wayne Messam: “I believe the President should be placed under impeachment proceedings and let the weight of the full report carry out the justice the American people deserve.”

• Seth Moulton: “Mueller did his job. Now it’s time to do ours. Impeachment hearings should begin tomorrow.”

• Beto O’Rourke: “There must be consequences, accountability and justice. The only way to ensure that is to begin impeachment proceedings.”

• Bernie Sanders: “This president must be held accountable, and I believe that the Judiciary Committee should begin impeachment inquiries.”

• Elizabeth Warren: “If he were anyone other than President of the United States, he would be in handcuffs and indicted.”

Not yet

• Michael Bennet: “Let’s let the process go forward and see where it takes us.”

• Joe Biden: “Congress must do everything in its power to hold this Administration to account. That is what Congress is doing and should do: continue to investigate.”

• Steve Bullock: “I think we should have the full investigations ... oversight that’s occurring right now.”

• Bill de Blasio: “I think we should continue the investigations in the Congress ... and I believe they will eventually lead to impeachment.”

• Tulsi Gabbard: “I don’t think that we should defeat Donald Trump through impeachment.”

• Jay Inslee: “Congress needs to get to the bottom of what’s going on here. Impeachment should not be off the table.”

• Amy Klobuchar: “If the House brings the impeachment proceedings before us, we will deal with them.”

• Tim Ryan: “The President, no President, is above the law. And it’s Congress’ job to make sure we are true to our founding principle that the President is not a King and must answer to the American people.”

• Eric Swalwell: “I’m confident that he’s going to be removed, whether it’s by the voters in November 2020 or by Congress. We’re near the end of Donald Trump.”

• Andrew Yang: “My focus is on beating Donald Trump at the ballot box and solving the problems that got him elected in the first place.”

Unclear

• Marianne Williamson: “Really rich when candidates talk about impeachment as though “This is about doing the right thing and politics should have nothing to do with it!’ You do realize their even saying that has everything to do with politics, right?”