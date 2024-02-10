2024 Lunar New Year: See photos of Asian communities celebrating across the world
Ahjané Forbes, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Lunar New Year, one of the most important celebrations in Asian culture, marks the beginning of the new calendar year with family gatherings and a day of rest. It's also known as Chinese New Year or Spring Festival.
Lunar New Year starts today Feb. 10 and ends with the Lantern Festival on Feb. 24. In China, the public holiday lasts from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17 this year.
The Chinese zodiac, or Sheng Xiao (生肖), is a repeating 12-year cycle of animal signs and their attributes, based on the lunar calendar. The Lunar New Year marks the transition from one animal to another. This year is known as the Year of the Dragon.
Starting with the first new moon of the lunar calendar, Lunar New Year begins, and ends 15 days later on the first full moon. Each year, the holiday is celebrated on a different date because the calendar is based on the moon cycles.
As a tradition, many families put red paper decorations on the windows and the doors with couplets which also called chunlian. Written in black or gold on red paper, the couplets are placed outside of an Asian home with messages of gratitude and wishes for the new year, The National Museum of Asian Art explains.
The Lunar New Year’s Eve starts the holiday with a spread of symbolic dishes. Many who celebrate this holiday eat a whole fish that represents abundance that is believed to bring good luck and fortune.
