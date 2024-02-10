2024 Lunar New Year: See photos of Asian communities celebrating across the world

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 09: People interact with a lion dance during New Year's Eve celebration at Sze Yup Kwan Ti temple on Lunar New Year's Eve on February 09, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. Lunar New Year was observed at the heritage-listed Sze Yup Kwan Ti temple in inner-west Sydney. The Taoist temple in Glebe dates back to 1898 and is one of only four pre-WWI Chinese temples still active in Australia. The temple hosted a traditional lion dance to welcome in the Year of the Dragon on the eve of Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year. The day is celebrated around the world, and The Year of the Wood Dragon in 2024 is associated with growth, progress, and abundance, as wood represents vitality and creativity, while the dragon symbolizes success, intelligence, and honor. (Photo by Roni Bintang/Getty Images)

Lunar New Year, one of the most important celebrations in Asian culture, marks the beginning of the new calendar year with family gatherings and a day of rest. It's also known as Chinese New Year or Spring Festival.

Lunar New Year starts today Feb. 10 and ends with the Lantern Festival on Feb. 24. In China, the public holiday lasts from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17 this year.

The Chinese zodiac, or Sheng Xiao (生肖), is a repeating 12-year cycle of animal signs and their attributes, based on the lunar calendar. The Lunar New Year marks the transition from one animal to another. This year is known as the Year of the Dragon.

Starting with the first new moon of the lunar calendar, Lunar New Year begins, and ends 15 days later on the first full moon. Each year, the holiday is celebrated on a different date because the calendar is based on the moon cycles.

As a tradition, many families put red paper decorations on the windows and the doors with couplets which also called chunlian. Written in black or gold on red paper, the couplets are placed outside of an Asian home with messages of gratitude and wishes for the new year, The National Museum of Asian Art explains.

The Lunar New Year’s Eve starts the holiday with a spread of symbolic dishes. Many who celebrate this holiday eat a whole fish that represents abundance that is believed to bring good luck and fortune.

It's the Year of the Dragon: Here's your guide to the Lunar New Year

BANGKOK, THAILAND - FEBRUARY 09: Customers shop for Lunar New Year themed items in Chinatown on February 09, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. The Chinese diaspora of Southeast Asia celebrates a lively Lunar New Year in Bangkok's Chinatown. It is traditionally a time for people to meet their relatives and take part in celebrations with families. In Thailand, which has a sizeable population of Chinese lineage, people gather with family and celebrate with feasts and visits to temples. The Tourism Authority of Thailand is expecting a steep increase in tourism during the Lunar New Year now that visa free travel is permmited for Chinese citizens to Thailand. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

BANGKOK, THAILAND - FEBRUARY 09: People light candles at Kuan Yim Shrine in Chinatown on Lunar New Years Eve on February 09, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. The Chinese diaspora of Southeast Asia celebrates a lively Lunar New Year in Bangkok's Chinatown. It is traditionally a time for people to meet their relatives and take part in celebrations with families. In Thailand, which has a sizeable population of Chinese lineage, people gather with family and celebrate with feasts and visits to temples. The Tourism Authority of Thailand is expecting a steep increase in tourism during the Lunar New Year now that visa free travel is permmited for Chinese citizens to Thailand. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

BANGKOK, THAILAND - FEBRUARY 09: People buy Chinese lanterns from street vendors in on Lunar New Years Eve on February 09, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. The Chinese diaspora of Southeast Asia celebrates a lively Lunar New Year in Bangkok's Chinatown. It is traditionally a time for people to meet their relatives and take part in celebrations with families. In Thailand, which has a sizeable population of Chinese lineage, people gather with family and celebrate with feasts and visits to temples. The Tourism Authority of Thailand is expecting a steep increase in tourism during the Lunar New Year now that visa free travel is permmited for Chinese citizens to Thailand. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

Feb 8, 2024; Hackensack, NJ, USA; Jindo Buckchoom: The Drum Dance during a Lunar New Year celebration at 2 Bergen County Plaza.

Feb 8, 2024; Hackensack, NJ, USA; A Lunar New Year celebration at 2 Bergen County Plaza.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - FEBRUARY 09: A view of Chinese lanterns at a temple on Lunar New Years Eve on February 09, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. The Chinese diaspora of Southeast Asia celebrates a lively Lunar New Year in Bangkok's Chinatown. It is traditionally a time for people to meet their relatives and take part in celebrations with families. In Thailand, which has a sizeable population of Chinese lineage, people gather with family and celebrate with feasts and visits to temples. The Tourism Authority of Thailand is expecting a steep increase in tourism during the Lunar New Year now that visa free travel is permmited for Chinese citizens to Thailand. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

People light the incense at a temple, on the eve of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon in Manila on February 9, 2024. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JAM STA ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 09: Lion dance from Australian Yau Kung Mun Association perform at Sze Yup Kwan Ti temple during Lunar New Year's Eve celebration on February 09, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. Lunar New Year was observed at the heritage-listed Sze Yup Kwan Ti temple in inner-west Sydney. The Taoist temple in Glebe dates back to 1898 and is one of only four pre-WWI Chinese temples still active in Australia. The temple hosted a traditional lion dance to welcome in the Year of the Dragon on the eve of Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year. The day is celebrated around the world, and The Year of the Wood Dragon in 2024 is associated with growth, progress, and abundance, as wood represents vitality and creativity, while the dragon symbolizes success, intelligence, and honor. (Photo by Roni Bintang/Getty Images)

Contributing: Jennifer Borresen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chinese New Year 2024: Photos capture Lunar New Year celebrations