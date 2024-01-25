2024 total solar eclipse: where to see it in Ohio and when it will happen

The once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse in Ohio is just months away.

In April, Ohio residents (and the thousands who will flock from out-of-state) will be able to see a total solar eclipse for the first time in Ohio in over 200 years. The path of totality will cross the state from southwest to northeast, passing through cities like Cleveland, Akron and just north of Cincinnati and Columbus. During the eclipse, the moon will completely block out the sun, casting a shadow on the Earth.

Here's what to know about when this rare event is and when you can see it:

When is the eclipse?

The 2024 solar eclipse will take place April 8, 2024.

What time does the eclipse cross Ohio?

The total eclipse will last for approximately three minutes and 40 seconds and will be in totality. Southwest Ohio may begin to see it at 3:05 p.m., in Lima at 3:10 p.m., and over Akron and Cleveland at 3:15 p.m., according to NASA projections.

Where in Ohio can I see the eclipse?

People within a 124-mile-wide band in Ohio will experience the rare total solar eclipse, which crosses the state from southwest to northeast, passing through cities such as Toledo, Bowling Green, Lima, Mansfield, Akron, Cleveland, Springfield and Dayton.

A map showing where the moon's shadow will cross Ohio and surrounding states during the 2024 total solar eclipse.

Still, places to the north and south of the eclipse band in Ohio, such as Columbus and Cincinnati, will see nearly the entire eclipse (it will be 99% of totality in Columbus, for example).

Are there free places in Ohio to watch the eclipse and get glasses?

In most major cities, science museums or other organizations are hosting free watch parties, often right in the heart of their respective cities.

