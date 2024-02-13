2025 will be one big detour in Oshkosh with a main bridge set for closure

OSHKOSH ― Businesses and commuters in the Main Street area will be significantly inconvenienced next year.

The Main Street Bridge on U.S. 45 over the Fox River could be closed for as many as eight months between 2025 and 2026 to facilitate necessary structural, mechanical and electrical improvements.

An inside source close to the situation broke the news after the Wisconsin Department of Transportation met with several local stakeholders Feb. 12 to discuss plans of the proposed improvements.

The DOT also posted the scheduled construction project on its website, informing the public of the purpose, improvements, benefits, schedule and the likely traffic impacts of the proposed works.

According to the site, the plan is still in the design process, but is anticipated to start in the fall of 2025 and will conclude in the spring of 2026.

As a result of the bridge’s closure, the proposal is to divert traffic approaching from the south side of the bridge along Ninth Avenue onto Oregon Street and through the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge.

Pedestrians will use the sidewalks along Sixth Avenue, Oregon Street, Jackson Street, Division Street, Pearl Avenue and Main Street.

The DOT affirmed that the Main Street Bridge is still safe for vehicular and pedestrian use but stated “the structure has become deficient due to varying levels of deterioration” despite the various repairs and maintenance.

Some of the proposed improvements include the following:

Rehabilitating existing electrical, mechanical, hydraulic and structural components of the bascule span;

Minor repairs to the operator’s house and access platforms;

Scarification (removal) and overlay of the approach span concrete deck; and

Removal and replacement of the steel grid deck on the movable span.

Impacted businesses can seek further information and signage at www.wisconsindot.gov/Together while the public is being asked to send any input or comments via traditional and electronic mail.

The DOT is scheduled to release a statement on Wednesday.

