22-year-old woman charged with stabbing her mother to death in Coachella

A 22-year-old woman was charged Thursday with stabbing her mother to death in Coachella earlier this week.

Marilyn Alisa Cardenas pleaded not guilty to the murder charge during an arraignment Thursday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Her mother, Elba Estrada, 53, died on Sunday. At 5:50 p.m. that day, sheriff's deputies were called to the 83-000 block of Avenue 48 for a report of an assault and found her on the ground, said Investigator Lance Stoyer of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. That's near the Indio city line and the Indian Palms Country Club & Resort.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but Estrada was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives arrived and quickly identified her daughter as the suspect and took her into custody without incident at the scene, the sheriff's department said. It did not give a possible motive.

Cardenas, who had recently relocated to the Coachella Valley, was being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, according to county jail records.

