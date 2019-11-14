3 things to watch for in Friday's Trump impeachment hearing

Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, is scheduled to testify on Friday at 10 a.m. ET in the second public hearing of the House impeachment inquiry of President Trump. She is expected to provide details about what she has termed a “smear campaign” waged against her by Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Yovanovitch, who was recalled from her post in May after Giuliani complained she was interfering with his demand for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, has testified that Giuliani’s efforts were at odds with U.S. policy. Her testimony will likely corroborate what Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, described as the Trump administration’s “irregular” channels of diplomacy with Kyiv.

At the heart of the Democrats’ case against Trump is the contention that he abused his power — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to his actions as “bribery” — in seeking a foreign investigation of a domestic political rival and pressing his demand by withholding security assistance to that country. Recalling Yovanovitch, Democrats will say, is further proof that Trump was undermining U.S. policy, which was to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

While Giuliani is certain to become the focus of much of Friday’s testimony, three other possible sideshows are worth watching.

Will Jim Jordan press his argument that Trump wanted to test the Ukraine president’s honesty?

During his questioning of Taylor and George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, offered a novel explanation for Trump putting a hold on military aid to Ukraine: Trump was testing newly elected President Volodymyr Zelensky’s commitment to fighting corruption.

Jim Jordan is out here offering some historical fiction about Trump's purported good faith concerns about corruption in Ukraine. (The word "corruption" never appears in the White House summary of the Trump-Zelensky phone call.) pic.twitter.com/PEcojWZ0bS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2019

Trump himself has insisted that his demand for an investigation into Biden, and a parallel effort to push a debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine was involved in hacking Democratic emails in 2016, were born of a concern over corruption. (That conflicts with at least one of the several explanations Giuliani has given for the demand: that it was to defend Trump against “false charges.”)

Yet Jordan’s assertion that Trump put a hold on aid to Ukraine until he could be assured of Zelensky’s honesty has no support in the memo of Trump’s July 25 call with the Ukrainian president, in which he specifically asked for the investigations as a “favor.” Other members of his administration had made clear to Kyiv that a public announcement of the investigations would prompt the restoration of aid.

The aid was released, without conditions, on Sept. 11, which Trump’s defenders cite as evidence that the Democrats’ narrative of a quid pro quo demand is false. But that came just two days after three House committees were informed of the whistleblower’s complaint about the July 25 call, and prepared to launch an investigation.

Will Republicans press their effort to unmask the whistleblower?

For weeks, Trump and his Republican supporters in Congress have demanded that Democrats identify the whistleblower by name. Their theory is that they can then show that he or she was opposed to Trump politically, discrediting the entire impeachment inquiry.

Democrats counter that everything in the complaint has now been corroborated over the course of sworn depositions, making the whistleblower’s testimony and identity irrelevant. Revealing the whistleblower’s name would undercut the protections established to root out government corruption.

During Wednesday’s hearing, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., declared that he would “not permit the outing of the whistleblower.”

While Republicans have alleged that Schiff knows the identity of the whistleblower, who reportedly sought advice from House Democratic staffers on how to properly file a complaint, Schiff said Wednesday he was not told his or her name.