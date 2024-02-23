3 women charged after police find more than 100 grams of cocaine in Fayetteville home

Three women were charged Wednesday after law enforcement seized eight firearms and more than 100 grams of cocaine during the service of a search warrant of a Fayetteville residence, the Fayetteville Police Department said Friday.

Tammy Jones, 44, Tanya Beal, 27, and Janice Jones, 72, were charged with maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling a controlled substance and conspiracy to traffic cocaine, according to arrest records. Jones is additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and manufacturing/transporting/possessing cocaine, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

According to police, the department's Narcotics Vice Suppression Unit served a warrant at a home in the 200 block of Alpin Street, with assistance from the Emergency Response Team, Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, Gang Unit, and Hope Mills Police Department. Officers seized 133 grams of cocaine, eight firearms and $1,174 from the home, the release said.

Firearms, cocaine and money found in a home in the 200 block of Alpin Street during the service of a search warrant Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Tammy Jones had pending cocaine trafficking charges from May at the time of her arrest, according to the release. She is being held in Cumberland County jail Friday on $125,000 bail, arrest records show.

Beal was released from police custody after posting $2,500 bail, police said.

More: Fayetteville man who allegedly fraudulently took deposits from hopeful tenants is arrested

Janice Jones had her first appearance at a hospital Friday and received an unsecured bond, the release said.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville women face drug trafficking charges