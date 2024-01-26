30-inch water main break in Northville isolated

The Great Lakes Water Authority has isolated a break in a water transmission main in Northville that occurred early Friday morning.

The break is estimated to have happened around 3:30 a.m., flooding Baseline Road between Novi Street and Oakland Avenue, where the break occurred.

The transmission main size was originally thought to be 24 inches, but Great Lakes Water Authority later confirmed that the transmission main is actually 30 inches.

By 9 a.m., the agency was able to isolate the break by closing two values on the transmission main. In their last update, the Water Authority had begun dewatering the break site to determine the next steps in fixing it.

Crews are still evaluating the site to determine the cause of the break and any resulting damages.

A water main break in Northville caused flooding on Baseline Road between Novi Street and Oakland Avenue.

