4 solar fields, 3 medical buildings approved in Sussex

Four solar fields and three medical buildings were among items approved by the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission in its second meeting of the month.

They also deferred numerous decisions, such as a proposed farmer's market in Delmar and a 34-lot subdivision in Harbeson, and approved the addition of a restaurant to a development.

The commission rules on a variety of Sussex County land-use issues, usually twice a month. You can find a list of commission members and other information here, but look for this column after each meeting to explain exactly what's happening.

Here's what happened Feb. 21.

Over 100 acres of solar farms approved

Preliminary site plans for four solar farms were approved by the commission.

Three of them belong to the New Jersey-based Nautilus Solar Energy. They include:

A 3-megawatt solar farm on about 35 acres at 22999 East Trap Pond Road in Georgetown,

A 4-megawatt solar farm on about 24 acres on Gravel Hill Road northeast of Route 9 in Georgetown,

A 2-megawatt solar farm on about 16 acres at the southwest corner of Lofland Drive and the railroad tracks in Lincoln.

All three Nautilus solar farms will be on former agricultural land with no wetlands or forest, according to the applicant.

The fourth solar farm belongs to another New Jersey company, Soltage, and is planned to be built on about 30 acres at 30561 Thorogoods Road in Dagsboro. The wattage planned for this location was not immediately available. About an acre of forest will be removed for this project.

3 new medical buildings planned for Beebe's Abessinio Campus in Rehoboth

Preliminary plans were approved for two, three-story, 57,801 square-foot medical and office buildings, as well as a one-story, 14,440 square-foot pharmacy building on Beebe Healthcare's Abessinio Campus.

The campus is located off Route 24 and Warrington Road in Rehoboth, and the buildings are planned for a 12.4-acre parcel on the east side of Healthy Way, which borders Arbor-Lyn and Sterling Crossing.

New housing developments

The commission held a public hearing but deferred making a decision on St. George's Terrace, a 34-lot subdivision proposed for the north side of Hollyville Road in Harbeson, between Hurdle Ditch Road and Route 5. About half an acre of forest is proposed to be removed. There are no wetlands on the site, according to the applicant.

A second-phase site plan for The Knoll was approved. The 33-lot development will be located on about 15 acres on the east side of Irons Lane, in the Holts Landing area of Dagsboro. There are no wetlands on the property, according to the applicant. About 9 acres of forest will be removed.

Other decisions

A revised final site plan for The Residences at Rehoboth Bay, located on the southwest side of the Love Creek bridge on Route 24 in Lewes, was approved, allowing for a two-story restaurant. Also approved was an expansion to Selbyville Self-Storage on Route 113.

Two conditional use permits were approved, while two others were deferred.

An about 1,000-square-foot grocery store on a residential property within County Seat Gardens in Georgetown was approved. The store existed for some time prior to the conditional use permit application being submitted. Commissioners said there was no opposition and the store was "more like a food pantry."

A conditional use permit for a small used car dealership at 34900 Bi State Boulevard in Delmar was also approved.

The commissioners deferred action on a proposed farmers market on Old Stage Road, behind the Wawa shopping center at the intersection of Line Road and Route 13. They also deferred a vote on a conditional use permit for truck parking, storage and maintenance at the corner of Old Hickory Road and White Pines Lane in Laurel.

The commission's next meeting was set for March 6 but has been canceled. They will meet again March 20. An agenda will be posted at sussexcountyde.gov.

