4 takeaways from New Hampshire: Donald Trump wins again, Nikki Haley vows to stay in

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump is sailing toward the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, defeating his top remaining rival, Nikki Haley, in the first-in-the-nation primary state of New Hampshire.

Trump’s swift victory, which was called in his favor just minutes after the last polls closed in the state, underscores how the former president remains the de facto leader of the GOP.

His triumph in New Hampshire, where Haley was best poised to topple the former president, will spur Republicans to consolidate their support behind him ahead of a head-to-head matchup with President Joe Biden. Regardless, the former South Carolina governor promised to stay in the race, noting New Hampshire may be the first-in-the-nation state, but not the “last-in-the-nation.”

Here are the takeaways from a pivotal night for the GOP primary.

Trump is sailing toward the 2024 GOP nomination

Trump’s victory all but secures the nomination for the former president, who has long been the dominant frontrunner in the race. In the days leading up to New Hampshire, Trump had what appeared to be a surefire path toward the nomination as his rivals in the field, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, dropped out of the race and threw their support behind him.

The Granite State was widely viewed as the primary Haley had the best shot at pulling off an upset victory against the former president; its voter demographics lean toward the political center compared to other early voting states, such as Iowa and South Carolina, along with its primaries that are open to undeclared voters.

Despite Haley’s promise to stay in the race, the former president’s victory will incite his allies to call for the GOP to consolidate their support behind him as the nominee, a future they have argued is inevitable.

“For the sake of the Republic, it is well past time for her to suspend her failing campaign and unite behind President Trump,” Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., one of Trump’s staunchest supporters in Congress and a member of House GOP leadership, said in a statement on Tuesday evening. “Any effort to desperately divide Republicans going forward will be remembered and seen as a direct assist to Joe Biden’s failing campaign. It must end now.”

And regardless of how close of striking distance Haley came within Trump, New Hampshire’s results will almost certainly disappoint the anti-Trump wing of the GOP who have longed for an alternative to the former president heading into the 2024 general elections.

Meanwhile, Biden's reelection campaign looked ahead to a Trump rematch in a statement issued after Trump's New Hampshire victory.

“Tonight’s results confirm Donald Trump has all but locked up the GOP nomination, and the election denying, anti-freedom MAGA movement has completed its takeover of the Republican Party," Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said.

Haley vows to stay in: ‘This race is far from over’

Haley made clear she has no plans to drop out of the race, but her path to the Republican nomination is fading as Trump’s momentum builds.

Haley, who staked her campaign on winning New Hampshire, instead settled for a double-digit loss, yet vowed to fight on.

“Now you've all heard the chatter among the political class. They're falling all over themselves, saying this race is over,” Haley said in her concession speech. “I have news for all of them. New Hampshire is first in the nation. It is not the last.”

She added: “This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go.”

Trump, in remarks after his victory, seemed angry that Haley didn’t drop out, accusing her of taking a “victory lap” when she actually had “a very bad night.”

Trump said Haley benefited from New Hampshire Democrats who voted in the Republican primary and mocked her for her third-place finish in last week’s Iowa caucus. “Ron came in second and left,” Trump said, referring to DeSantis. “She came in third and she’s still hanging around.”

Moving forward, the primary map doesn’t doesn’t get easier for Haley. The race moves to Nevada and the Virgin Islands, which vote on Feb. 8, and Haley’s home state of South Carolina, which votes Feb. 24.

“My sweet state of South Carolina,” Haley said. “Every time I’ve run for office in South Carolina I’ve beaten the political establishment. They’re lined up against me again."

But South Carolina might be a longshot for Haley, despite her history as governor of the state. Haley trails Trump significantly in South Carolina, according to recent polling, and two top South Carolina Republicans, Scott and Gov. Henry McMaster, have both endorsed Trump.

In a campaign memo released Tuesday, Haley’s campaign manager, Betsy Ankney, said, “We aren’t going anywhere,” arguing that “roughly half of Republican voters want an alternative to Donald Trump.”

Charting the path ahead, Ankey pointed to upcoming states with open primaries that allow independents and Democrats to vote in the Republican primary and could favor Haley. That includes 11 of the 16 states that vote on “Super Tuesday” March 5.

“After Super Tuesday, we will have a very good picture of where this race stands,” Ankey wrote. “Until then, everyone should take a deep breath.”

Haley goes on the offensive against Trump

In what was far from a concession speech, Haley, vowing to stay in the race, went on a full offensive against Trump, arguing the former president perpetuates “chaos.”

The former South Carolina governor also reiterated Trump’s electability at the top of the ticket and that his leadership has cost the GOP “every competitive election,” pointing to the party’s underperformance in recent elections.

“The worst kept secret in politics is how badly the Democrats want to run against Donald Trump,” Haley said. “A Trump nomination is a Biden win and a Kamala Harris presidency.”

Haley also took aim at Trump’s age, pointing to Trump’s recent mixup where he repeatedly mistook her for former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in a stump speech at a rally.

“The first party to retire its 80-year-old candidate is the first party that’s going to win this election,” Haley pronounced, taking another dig at Biden as well.

Oh, and Joe Biden won, too

President Joe Biden wasn’t on the ballot in New Hampshire, but he won anyway.

And the outcome wasn’t close.

Biden’s write-in candidacy in the New Hampshire Democratic primary won overwhelmingly – getting about 70% of the vote – easily topping his two longshot challengers, Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and author Marianne Williamson. Phillips finished with about 20% of the vote and Williamson about 4%.

For Biden, there’s no real upside from the victory. But he avoided what would have been an embarrassing loss.

New Hampshire Democrats weren’t pleased with Biden when he backed a primary calendar – later adopted by the Democratic National Committee – to recognize South Carolina as the first primary state, replacing New Hampshire. Biden passed on campaigning in New Hampshire over its decision to ignore the DNC.

Despite the dustup, New Hampshire Democrats came through for Biden.

The decisive result left Phillips, a congressman from Minnesota, one of the biggest losers of the night. Phillips, who banked on mustering a win in New Hampshire with Biden off the ballot, upset many in the party when he launched a late primary challenge in October.

Kathy Sullivan, former chairwoman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, told CNN Tuesday that her support for Biden was “unwavering.” As for Phillps, Sullivan said, “I actually found him annoying.”

Despite the poor finish, Phillips said his campaign will continue.

“We’re going to go to South Carolina, then we’re going to go to Michigan, and then we’re going to go to 47 other states,” Phillips said.

