Live updates from crucial New Hampshire primary: Tiny town votes for Nikki Haley

The pivotal primary day in Hampshire has arrived.

The contest has long had the power to make or break presidential candidates, boosting some campaigns and tearing down others. Today, all eyes are on the Granite State's Republican primary as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley tries to keep her candidacy alive against front-running former President Donald Trump. She got a nice start − winning all six votes in Dixville Notch.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden's name won't technically appear on the ballot, but that doesn't mean voters can't support him in the first-in-the-nation primary.

Follow along with the USA TODAY Network's live coverage as our reporters answer your questions and bring you insights from New Hampshire's voters and leaders.

The results of the first-in-the-nation midnight vote for the New Hampshire primary elections are revealed in the living room of the Tillotson House at the Balsams Grand Resort in Dixville Notch on Jan. 23, 2024.

DeSantis says Florida taxpayers won't pay Trump legal bills

The detente between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump might not last very long. DeSantis has threatened to veto any effort by Florida lawmakers to have the state pay Trump legal bills. On the social media site X (Twitter), the Florida governor re-posted a Politico story headlined "some Florida Republicans want taxpayers to pay Trump's legal bills."DeSantis commented: "But not the Florida Republican who wields the veto pen…"Trump, who has said has said nice things about DeSantis since he dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday, has not commented on the potential flap over legal fees.-David Jackson

Dixville Notch is all about Nikki Haley

The polls say Haley is a long shot, but she got off to a flying start when the six registered voters of Dixville Notch a cast their ballots for her. The resort town with the tiny population historically makes a big splash by opening its polls at midnight, the first place in the nation to vote, count and announce its results in presidential primaries. As usual, the handful of voters were greeted by an overwhelming number of reporters from around the world.

Les Otten, owner of the Balsams Resort that served as the polling location, was excited to cast his ballot.

“It’s what ought to happen in every community in the United States, where there is 100% participation, everybody votes," Otten said. "None of the six of us can complain about the outcome of the election, because we’ve participated.”

Which Republicans are still running for president? Ryan Binkley, Nikki Haley and Donald Trump

After entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a bevy of other GOP White House hopefuls dropped out of the Republican primary, their exits left just three candidates on Tuesday.

Trump, Haley and businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley are still running for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Looking for more information? You can catch up with the USA TODAY Network's voter guides for everything you need to know about the Republican, Democratic and third-party candidates.

– Marina Pitofsky

Can Nikki Haley win New Hampshire?

The odds aren’t in her favor. Trump led Haley 55% to 36% in a Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC-10 tracking poll conducted in the state between January 18 and January 19. And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ exit from the 2024 primary may bolster Trump’s lead. Nearly 60% of the Florida governor’s likely voters said Trump was their second choice in the poll.

Haley’s campaign, however, is hoping that DeSantis’ exit will give her a boost with undecided anti-Trump voters in these final hours before New Hampshire's primary.

– Karissa Waddick

When do polls open and close in New Hampshire?

Polling times vary by town and city in New Hampshire. Most are open from 7 or 8 a.m. to 7 or 8 p.m., but some, like Hebron, don’t open until as late as 11 a.m. If you're a New Hampshire resident, you can check your polling place to find out the exact time your location opens and closes.

– Margie Cullen

Ron DeSantis drops out, reshaping New Hampshire's GOP race

New Hampshire's Republican primary shifted this week when DeSantis dropped out of the GOP race after his loss in the Iowa Caucuses. The Florida governor immediately endorsed Trump, but some of Haley's supporters in New Hampshire have argued that won't matter in the Granite State. The former South Carolina governor has long sought to build a broad coalition, sometimes fueled by moderate, anti-Trump Republicans.

The question remains: Will those voters to propel Haley to her first 2024 win – or will Trump quickly claim victory in New Hampshire?

– Karissa Waddick, Marina Pitofsky

